United CC Girona vs Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona, 1st semi-final – Oct 30th, 2020

It’s time for the knockouts in the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament. United CC Girona battle it out against Falco CC in the first semi-final at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

United CC Girona are coming into this game on the back of a five-match win streak. They topped Group A with six wins, with their only loss coming in their second game of the tournament against Kings CC. All of their wins have been by thumping margins as they have annihilated their opposition. They’ve been brilliant in the competition, and irrespective of whether they’ve batted first or chased, United CC Girona have dominated in the ECS this season.

On the other hand, Falco CC started the tournament on a fabulous note. They started with four successive wins and looked on course to top Group B. However, they lost their way a bit as they were beaten twice in their last three games to finish second. However, the Kamran Raja-led side will come out all guns blazing in the semi-final.

Considering the same, we could very well be in for a cracking semi-final to kickstart the final day of the ECS Barcelona 2020 tournament.

Squads to choose from:

United CC Girona: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aamar Shakoor, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Syed Shafat Ali, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Hikmat Khan, Paramvir Singh, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Javed Akram, Atif Muhammad, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen.

Predicted Playing-XIs

United CC Girona: Muhammad Ehsan, Sheroz Ahmed, Syed Shafaat Ali, Syed Faisal Hussain, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (c), Abid Mahboob (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Sumair Safdar Khan, Raja Abbas.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Naeem Shah, Awais Khan, Tanveer Iqbal, Javed Akram, Atif Muhammad, Yasir Razzak.

Match Details

Match: United CC Girona vs Falco CC

Date: October 30th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a beautiful one to bat on. The batters have made hay, and we’ve seen some towering scores being posted in the tournament. The average first innings score is 108, and with two big batting line-ups, we could well be in for a high-scoring ECS semi-final. The weather is all clear as well, and there is no prediction of rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (United CC Girona vs Falco CC)

Dream11 Team for UCC vs FZL - ECS Barcelona 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ehsan, Awais Ahmed, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Adeel Sarwar, Sumair Safdar Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Syed Faisal Hussain, Muhammad Kamran, Tanveer Iqbal.

Captain: Awais Ahmed. Vice-captain: Sumair Safdar Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ehsan, Awais Ahmed, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Adeel Sarwar, Sumair Safdar Khan, Naeem Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Syed Faisal Hussain, Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Ehsan. Vice-captain: Shahbaz Ahmed.