United CC Girona vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 43 – Oct 26th, 2020

United CC Girona will be up against Fateh CC in match 43 of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020. While United CC are through to the knockouts with ten points and a net run rate of +3.251, Fateh CC are in a must-win situation to stay in contention for a place in the next stage of the competition.

United CC Girona have been in fabulous form in the ECS so far. They started off their campagin with a win before losing their second game. However, since then, they’ve been on a roll. The Mirza Imtiaz Asghar-led side have won four games in a row, and a win in this game will ensure that they will top the table in Group A.

On the other hand, Fateh CC have had an indifferent campaign in the ECS. They have been scratchy, winning and losing alternately.

In the five games they have played in the ECS so far, they have won three, which places them in fourth place in the points table. They need to win both their remaining games to stand a chance of making the semi-finals, but that won't be easy as they face the two top-placed teams next, starting with this game against already-qualified United CC.

Considering the same, a promising ECS game could be in prospect as the top spot for one team and the qualification hopes for another are in the balance.

Squads to choose from:

United CC Girona: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aamar Shakoor, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Syed Shafat Ali, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Hikmat Khan, Paramvir Singh, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh.

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Predicted Playing-XIs:

United CC Girona: Muhammad Ehsan (wk), Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Shabbir, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Abbas, Syed Shafaat Ali, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (c), Sumair Safdar Khan, Paramvir Singh/Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain.

Advertisement

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Bhawandeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Rajiv Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

Match Details:

Match: United CC Girona vs Fateh CC

Date: 26th October 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has produced some very good batting pitches. The average score by the team batting first, after 40 games in the ECS tournament, is 103. However, teams batting first and chasing have won almost the same number of games. Nevertheless, both teams in the ECS will hope that the rain stays away, considering there are some predictions for isolated thunderstorms during the day.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (United CC Girona vs Fateh CC)

Dream11 Team for United CC Girona vs Fateh CC

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Muhammad Ehsan, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aziz Mohammad, Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Sumair Safdar Khan, Gurvinder Singh, Kamran Muhammad, Syed Faisal Hussain.

Captain: Happy Singh. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ehsan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ehsan, Bhawandeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aziz Mohammad, Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Sumair Safdar Khan, Rajiv Singh, Kamran Muhammad, Syed Faisal Hussain.

Captain: Happy Singh. Vice-captain: Sumair Safdar Khan.