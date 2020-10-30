United CC Girona vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona, Bronze Final – Oct 30, 2020

In the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona face Kings CC in the Bronze Final at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both teams fell short while chasing in their respective semi-final encounters.

United CC Girona had lost just one game in the group stages of the ECS this season, dominating almost every game and winning them by handsome margins. However, they came up short in the semi-final against Falco CC and couldn’t hunt down a 102-run target.

Likewise, Kings CC also had a brilliant campaign in the ECS, losing just one game in the group stages. However, in their semi-final encounter against Catalunya CC, they fell agonisingly ten runs short of a stiff target of 143.

Considering the same, both teams will want to salvage some pride and take away the consolation prize of a bronze medal. These two sides have met earlier in the ECS 2020; on that occasion, it was Kings CC who triumphed in a thrilling eight-over game as they chased down 89 runs with a ball to spare.

Squads to choose from:

United CC Girona: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aamar Shakoor, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Syed Shafat Ali, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Hikmat Khan, Paramvir Singh, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh.

Kings CC: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman.

Predicted Playing-XIs

United CC Girona: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Ehsan, Aamar Shakoor, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (c), Muhammad Kamran, Syed Shafaat Ali, Syed Faisal Hussain, Sheroz Ahmed, Abid Mahboob (wk), Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Shabbir.

Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Moshiur Rahman (c), Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: United CC Girona vs Kings CC

Date: October 30th 2020, 6 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have invariably scored big, with the par score being around 100-105. Batsmen are likely to enjoy the conditions, and we could be in for another high-scoring ECS game. The weather is all clear as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (United CC Girona vs Kings CC)

Dream11 Team for UCC vs KCC - Bronze Final, ECS Barcelona 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Muhammad Ehsan, Sheroz Ahmed, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sumair Safdar Khan, Hussain Aminul, Syed Faisal Hussain, Muhammad Kamran, Moshiur Rahman.

Captain: Jubed Miah. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ehsan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Muhammad Ehsan, Sheroz Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sumair Safdar Khan, Saqib Muhammad, Syed Faisal Hussain, Muhammad Kamran, Shahedur Rahman.

Captain: Jubed Miah. Vice-captain: Sumair Safdar Khan.