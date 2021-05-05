UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 06, 2021

United CC will be up against Brno Rangers in match number 15 of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday.

United CC have played two games in the ECS T10 Prague so far, losing both. They lost their first fixture against the Prague Spartans Vanguards on Golden Ball. In the second game, United CC could only post 67 while batting first against Prague Spartans Vandals, who chased down the target comfortably.

Meanwhile, it will be Brno Rangers' first game of the ECS T10 Prague. They were the winners of the Czech Super Series Week 4 2020. Brno Rangers will be hoping to start their ECS T10 Prague campaign on a winning note.

Squads to choose from

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Shashvat Raizada, Abhishek Deshpande, Ritesh Khanna, Ayush Sharma, Rakesh Bomishetti, Vivek Shankar, Manish Singh, Senthil Kumar

Brno Rangers: Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Somsuvro Basu, Dylan Steyn, Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Vishnu Revi, Saeed Rasul, Sony Mitra

Predicted Playing XIs

United CC: Abhimanyu Singh, Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar (wk), Neelesh Pandit

Brno Rangers: Somesekhar Banerjee, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ushan Gunathilake (wk), Jan Hoffmann, Vikram Padigala, Naveed Ahmed (c), Dylan Steyn, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Ali Kashif, Rahat Ali

Match Details

Match: United CC vs Brno Rangers

Date & Time: May 6th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The track at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is an excellent one to bat on, with teams racking up big scores here. More of the same can be expected for Thursday's ECS T10 Prague game. A score of around 100-105 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (UCC vs BRG)

Dream11 Team for United CC vs Brno Rangers - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Rhuturaj Magare, Jan Hoffmann, Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari, Mustafa Nawab

Captain: Pramod Bagauly. Vice-captain: Somesekhar Banerjee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhimanyu Singh, Rhuturaj Magare, Somesekhar Banerjee, Dylan Steyn, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel, Jan Hoffmann, Ali Kashif, Mustafa Nawab, Rahat Ali, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Captain: Piyushsingh Baghel. Vice-captain: Dylan Steyn