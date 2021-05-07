UCC vs BRG Vandals Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 08, 2021

United CC will take on Prague Barbarians Vandals in match number 24 of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday.

United CC recorded a comprehensive win over Prague CC Rooks in their last outing. Prior to their triumph, they lost their first three games of the ECS T10 Prague.

Meanwhile, Prague Barbarians Vandals have been in good form in the ECS T10 Prague. They have won three and lost two of their first five games. Both of their losses came against Brno Rangers.

Squads to choose from

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Shashvat Raizada, Abhishek Deshpande, Ritesh Khanna, Ayush Sharma, Rakesh Bomishetti, Vivek Shankar, Manish Singh, Senthil Kumar

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (c), Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir Kumar, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Sagar Madhireddy, Pydi Karthik

Predicted Playing XIs

United CC: Shyamal Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Pramod Bagauly (c), Rhuturaj Magare, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Manish Singh, Ritesh Khanna

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Divyendra Singh (c), Sahil Grover (wk), Muralidhara Vandrasi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Bilal Samad, Pradeep Gangappa, Amritpal Rai, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar

Match Details

Match: United CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals

Date & Time: May 8th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The conditions at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague have been excellent for batting, with teams racking up big scores regularly here. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store for Saturday's ECS T10 Prague game. A score of around 105-110 could prove to be a match-winning one at the venue.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UCC vs BRG)

Dream11 Team for United CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divyendra Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Sahil Grover, Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Mustafa Nawab, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Ayush Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhimanyu Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Sahil Grover, Jahanur Hoque, Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Sabawoon Davizi, Pankaj Pundir Kumar, Mustafa Nawab, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Amritpal Rai