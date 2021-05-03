UCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 04, 2021

United CC will be up against Prague Spartans Vanguards in match number six of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Tuesday. in Prague will be the venue for this game. While it will be the second successive game for the Prague Spartans Vanguards, it will be the first of the tournament for United CC.

United CC made their ECS debut last season. They featured in the ECN Czech Super Series and also in the ECS Prague 2020. United CC, who couldn’t really make a mark and were winless, will be hoping to fare better this time around.

Meanwhile, Prague Spartans Vanguards were formed by former members of the Prague Barbarians. They had a solid start last season, winning the ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 Championship. They lost just one game in the entire tournament before beating Prague CC Knights in the final.

Squads to choose from

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Shashvat Raizada, Abhishek Deshpande, Ritesh Khanna, Ayush Sharma, Rakesh Bomishetti, Vivek Shankar, Manish Singh, Senthil Kumar

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur

Predicted Playing XIs

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Chetan Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Ritesh Khanna, Mustafa Nawab, Saurabh Awati, Neelesh Pandit, Kunal Deshmukh

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Shaik, Ghanshyam Kumar (wk), Karthik Ekambaram, Sandeep Kumar, Suhaib Wani

Match Details

Match: United CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, ECS T10 Prague

Date & Time: May 4th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is a decent one to bat on. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, it enables the batters to play shots on the up. More of the same can be expected on Tuesday. A score of around 100-105 could be par at the venue

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UCC vs PSV)

Dream11 Team for United CC vs Prague Spartans Vanguards - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhimanyu Singh, Rhuturaj Magare, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Pramod Bagauly, Neelesh Pandit, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Mustafa Nawab, Suhaib Wani, Farooq Shaik

Captain: Piyushsingh Baghel. Vice-captain: Satyajit Sengupta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhimanyu Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Pramod Bagauly, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Saurabh Awati, Suhaib Wani, Sandeep Kumar

Captain: Kranthi Venkataswamy. Vice-captain: Pramod Bagauly