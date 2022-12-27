UNR-W vs DWR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 11

United North Riders Women (UNR-W) will take on Dhalai Warriors Women (DWR-W) in the 11th game of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar on Wednesday, December 28. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the UNR-W vs DWR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

United North Riders Women kicked off their campaign with a win in their first match. They are currently the second team in the points table with a positive net run rate of 2.850.

Meanwhile, the Dhalai Warriors Women will look to make a comeback after a defeat in their first match. The Warriors are currently at No.4 in the six-team list with a negative net run rate of 2.800.

UNR-W vs DWR-W Match Details

The 11th match of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be held at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar on Wednesday, December 28. The match will commence at 8.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UNR-W vs DWR-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: December 28, 2022; 8.30 am IST

Venue: Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar

UNR-W vs DWR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been more conducive to the bowlers. But batters who can spend some time in the middle and grind it out can score some runs here. The last game at the venue saw just 182 runs being scored in 30 overs of play.

The fact that chasing has been difficult on this ground will prompt the captain to bat first in this match.

Last 5 matches on this pitch

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 115

Average score batting second: 67

UNR-W vs DWR-W Form Guide

UNR-W - W-W-W

DWR-W - L-W-L

UNR-W vs DWR-W Probable Playing XIs

UNR-W Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

United North Riders Probable Playing XI

Shiuli Chakroborty (c), Rupali Das (wk), Puja Paul, Monali Sharma, Nandita Kar, Puja Das, Sebika Das, Nibedita Das, Priya Tripura, Mamita Noatia, and Juyel Bhowal.

DWR-W Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Dhalai Warriors Probable Playing XI

Debadrita Deb, Ambika Debnath, Debjani Deb, Rojhina Akhtar, Priyanka Acharjee, Gangoti Tripura, Sweety Sinha, Dipika Paul, Jhulan Majumder (c), Aditi Ghosh, and Anima Murasingh.

UNR-W vs DWR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Debjani Deb ( 3 Matches, 75 Points)

Debjani Deb will be a key batter for the Dhalai Warriors. She has picked up 25 points on an average in this tournament. Her consistency will be crucial in this match.

Batter

Priya Sutradhar ( 3 Matches, 111 Points)

Priya Sutradhar has been the most consistent batter for the United North Riders. She has an average of 37 points per match in this tournament. Priya will be a very crucial pick for this match.

All-rounder

Shiuli Chakraborty ( 3 Matches, 475 Points)

Shiuli Chakraborty has been spot on with both the bat and ball in this tournament. Her average points for each match has been 158. She could be the most valuable pick for the match.

Bowler

Priyanka Acharjee ( 3 Matches, 293 Points)

Priyanka Acharjee has been very effective with the ball in this tournament. She has picked up some important breakthroughs and hence is a must-pick for this clash.

UNR-W vs DWR-W Match top Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shiuli Chakraborty

Shiuli Chakraborty has been in great form with the bat and the ball. While she has scored runs for her team, she has also been very effective with the ball. You can surely place your bets on her as a captain or vice-captain.

Puja Das

Puja Das has been Shiuli's partner in crime during their bowling efforts. The two spinners bowl in tandem and keep the middle overs under control for their team. She can also bat lower down the order and give you some vital points.

UNR-W vs DWR-W Match Dream 11 Top 5 Picks

Priya Sutradhar - 111 Points in 3 Matches

Puja Das - 220 Points in 3 Matches

Priyanka Acharjee - 293 Points in 3 Matches

Ambika Debnath - 163 Points in 3 Matches

Sweety Sinha - 275 Points in 3 Matches

United North Riders Women vs Dhalai Warriors Women Match Expert Tips

The pitch is very effective for bowling. Hence, picking players who can contribute with the ball will be more advisable.

UNR-W vs DWR-W Match Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

UNR-W vs DWR-W Dream11 Prediction - Tripura Women's T20

Wicketkeeper: Debjani Deb

Batters: Gangoti Tripura, Priya Sutradhar, Puja Paul

All-rounders: Ambika Debnath, Shiuli Chakraborty, Puja Das, Sweety Sinha

Bowlers: Juyel Bhowel, Anima Murasingh, Priyanka Acharjee

UNR-W vs DWR-W Match Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

UNR-W vs DWR-W Dream11 Prediction - Tripura Women's T20

Wicketkeeper: Debjani Deb

Batters: Gangoti Tripura, Priya Sutradhar, Puja Paul

All-rounders: Ambika Debnath, Shiuli Chakraborty, Puja Das, Sweety Sinha

Bowlers: Juyel Bhowel, Anima Murasingh, Priyanka Acharjee

