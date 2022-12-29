UNR-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 13

United North Riders Women (UNR-W) will take on Sepahijala Stars Women (SJS-W) in the 13th game at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Thursday at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the UNR-W vs SJS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

United have won three of their last four games, while Sepahijala have won two of their four. Sepahijala will look to win the game, but United are a better team and should prevail.

UNR-W vs SJS-W Match Details

Match 13 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 29 at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan of Melaghar at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UNR-W vs SJS-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: December 29, 2022; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar

Pitch Report

The Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan of Melaghar has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game played here between West Tripura Titans and West Tripura Strikers saw 162 runs scored for the loss of 19 wickets.

UNR-W vs SJS-W Form Guide

UNR-W - W W W L

SJS-W - L L W W

UNR-W vs SJS-W Probable Playing XIs

UNR-W

No major injury update

Shiuli Chakraborty (C), Puja Das, Puja Paul, Priya Sutradhar, Priya Tripura, Sebika Das, Rupali Das (wk), Nibedita Das, Mamita Noatia, Poushali Dutta, Monali Sharma

SJS-W

No major injury update

Supriya Das (wk), Ashmita Nath, Nikita Debnath, Shilpi Debnath, Suravi Roy (C), Zusmin Kar, Paromita Chakraborty, Shyantika Ghosh, Ananya Debnath, Ruma Das, Mandira Debnath

UNR-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Das

Das, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. R Das is another good pick.

Batters

S Roy

P Sutradhar and Roy are the two best batter picks. P Paul is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well.

All-rounders

S Chakraborty

Chakraborty and N Debnath are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Das is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Chakraborty

The top bowler picks are J Bhowal and P Chakraborty. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. R Das is another good pick.

UNR-W vs SJS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chakraborty

Chakraborty is one of the best players for United North Riders. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has scored 127 runs and taken nine wickets in the last four games.

S Roy

Roy is one of the best players for United North Riders. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 26 runs and taken five wickets in four games.

Five Must-Picks for UNR-W vs SJS-W, Match 13

S Chakraborty

S Roy

N Debnath

P Sutradhar

P Das

United North Riders Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United North Riders Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Das

Batters: S Roy, P Paul, P Sutradhar

All-rounders: S Chakraborty, P Das, S Das, N Debnath

Bowlers: R Das, P Chakraborty, J Bhowal

United North Riders Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Das

Batters: S Roy, S Debnath, P Sutradhar

All-rounders: S Chakraborty, P Das, S Das, N Debnath

Bowlers: R Das, P Chakraborty, J Bhowal

