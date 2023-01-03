UNR-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 23

United North Riders Women (UNR-W) will take on West Tripura Titans Women (WTT-W) in match 23 at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Tuesday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the UNR-W vs WTT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

United North Riders Women have won five of their last seven matches and will be curious to continue their domination in the tournament. West Tripura Titans Women, have tasted victories in four of their last seven appearances.

West Tripura Titans Women will try their best to win the match, but United North Riders Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

UNR-W vs WTT-W Match Details

Match 23 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on January 3 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UNR-W vs WTT-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 3rd January 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between the Sepahijala Stars Women and West Tripura Strikers Women, where a total of 215 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

UNR-W vs WTT-W Form Guide

UNR-W - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

WTT-W - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

UNR-W vs WTT-W Probable Playing XI

UNR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Shiuli Chakraborty ©, Puja Das, Puja Paul, Priya Sutradhar, Priya Tripura, Sebika Das, Rupali Das (wk), Juyel Bhowal, Nibedita Das, Mamita Noatia, Sagarika Noatia

WTT-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Megha Sarka (wk), Sulakshana Roy, Nikita Sarkar, Rizu Saha, Moumita Deb, Tanushree Saha, Krittika Karmakar, Mampi Debnath, Anubha Paul, Minati Biswas (c), and Tanusree Sarkar

UNR-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Sarkar

M Sarkar, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. R Das is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Roy

P Sutradhar and S Roy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Saha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Chakraborty

S Chakraborty and M Debnath are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Das is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Saha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Bhowal and T Saha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Deb is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UNR-W vs WTT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chakraborty

S Chakraborty is one of the best players in the United North Riders Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 734 points in the last seven matches in the tournament.

S Roy

S Roy is one of the best picks in West Tripura Titans Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 421 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for UNR-W vs WTT-W, Match 23

S Chakraborty

R Saha

P Das

T Saha

S Roy

United North Riders Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United North Riders Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Sarkar

Batters: S Roy, P Sutradhar, R Saha

All-rounders: M Debnath, S Chakraborty, P Das, S Das

Bowlers: J Bhowal, T Saha, M Deb

United North Riders Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Sarkar

Batters: S Roy, P Sutradhar, R Saha, P Paul

All-rounders: M Debnath, S Chakraborty, P Das

Bowlers: J Bhowal, T Saha, M Deb

