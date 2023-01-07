UNR-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Semi Final 2

The United North Riders Women (UNR-W) will take on the West Tripura Titans Women (WTT-W) in the 2nd Semi Final match at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Saturday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the UNR-W vs WTT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

The United North Riders Women have won seven of their last 10 matches and will be curious to continue their domination in the tournament. The West Tripura Titans Women, too, have the same number of victories as Raiders, but fall short in terms of net run-rate.

The Titans will try their best to win the match, but the Riders are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

UNR-W vs WTT-W Match Details

The 2nd Semi-final match of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on January 7 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UNR-W vs WTT-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 7th January 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

UNR-W vs WTT-W Form Guide

UNR-W - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

WTT-W - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

UNR-W vs WTT-W Probable Playing XI

UNR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Shiuli Chakraborty ©, Puja Das, Puja Paul, Priya Sutradhar, Priya Tripura, Sebika Das, Rupali Das (wk), Juyel Bhowal, Nibedita Das, Mamita Noatia, Sagarika Noatia

WTT-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Megha Sarkar (wk), Sulakshana Roy, Nikita Sarkar, Rizu Saha, Moumita Deb, Tanushree Saha, Krittika Karmakar, Mampi Debnath, Anubha Paul, Minati Biswas (c), Tanusree Sarkar

UNR-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Sarkar

M Sarkar, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. R Das is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Saha

P Sutradhar and R Saha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Sarkar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Chakraborty

S Chakraborty and M Debnath are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Das is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Saha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Das and T Saha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Deb is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UNR-W vs WTT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chakraborty

S Chakraborty is one of the best players in the United North Riders Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 958 points in the last ten matches in the tournament.

P Das

S Roy is one of the best picks in the United North Riders Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 481 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for UNR-W vs WTT-W, Semi Final 2

S Chakraborty

R Saha

P Das

T Saha

P Sutradhar

United North Riders Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 players who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United North Riders Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Sarkar

Batters: N Sarkar, P Sutradhar, R Saha

All-rounders: M Debnath, S Chakraborty, P Das, P Paul

Bowlers: S Das, T Saha, M Deb

United North Riders Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Sarkar

Batters: P Sutradhar, R Saha, N Sarkar

All-rounders: M Debnath, S Chakraborty, P Das, P Paul

Bowlers: J Bhowal, T Saha, M Deb

