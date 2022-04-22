UNS vs CWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 7

The United Stars will take on the Cornwall Warriors in the seventh match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston on Friday.

United Stars have played two matches and have won once. They are second in the table as things stand. The United Stars won their last match by 68 runs and will be full of confidence.

Meanwhile, the Cornwall Warriors have also played two matches where they have won once. However, they lost their most recent game against Middlesex Titans by four wickets.

UNS vs CWA Probable Playing 11 Today

UNS XI

John Campbell (C), Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell, Anthony Walters (Wk), Amoi Campbell, Tyrone Daley, Shaquille Greenwood, Micheal Thompson, Ojay Shields, Dwayne Hamilton

CWA XI

Damian Bryce, Ockeeno Farquharson, Kerry Holness, Andre McCarthy, Damian Ebanks, Jevoy Spence (Wk), Derval Green, Michael Frew (C), Bryan Gayle, Omar Samuels, Jermaine Levy

Match Details

UNS vs CWA, Jamaica T10 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: April 22, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The pace bowlers might find some assistance with the new ball in the early stages of the game. Scores of 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will also find some purchase. Most of the games have been won by the side setting the target.

Today’s UNS vs CWA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Walters is an immense choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

J Campbell will be expected to lead the batting unit for his side. He can take on bowlers at any stage of the game. Campbell has scored 82 runs so far.

K Holness is also an impressive batter who will be hoping to have a major impact here. He has scored 69 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 176.92.

All-rounders

A Williams is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has struck 85 runs in two games at a strike rate of 197.67. Williams will be a great multiplier pick for your UNS vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Frew has also done a brilliant job so far. He has scalped five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.75.

Bowlers

O Shields will be hoping to pick up major breakthroughs for his side here. He has picked up three wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in UNS vs CWA Dream11 prediction team

A Williams (UNS) – 212 points

M Frew (CWA) – 185 points

J Campbell (UNS) – 145 points

O Shields (UNS) – 139 points

M Thompson (UNS) – 136 points

Important stats for UNS vs CWA Dream11 prediction team

A Williams: 85 runs and 2 wickets

M Frew: 5 wickets

J Campbell: 82 runs

M Thompson: 4 wickets

UNS vs CWA Dream11 Prediction Today

UNS vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Walters, J Campbell, K Holness, O Farqhason, A Williams, M Frew, D Ebanks, A McCarthy, O Shields, M Thompson, J Jerome Levy

Captain: A Williams Vice-Captain: M Frew

UNS vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Walters, J Campbell, K Holness, S Wilson, A Williams, M Frew, D Ebanks, A McCarthy, O Shields, M Thompson, D Sewell

Captain: J Campbell Vice-Captain: M Thompson

Edited by Ritwik Kumar