UNS vs MIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, 3rd-place Play-off

The third-place play-off of the Jamaica T10 League 2022 will see the Middlesex Titans (MIT) lock horns with the Middlesex United Stars (MUS) at Sabina Park in Kingston on Wednesday.

The United Stars have been impressive over the last week or so, with Andel Gordon and John Campbell starring with the ball and bat, respectively. Although they couldn't finish in the top-two, the United Stars will be keen to end their campaign with a win. However, they face an upbeat Middlesex Titans side who boast a well-balanced roster. With the likes of Krishmar Santokie and Wayne Davis in decent form, the Titans will fancy their chances of a win. With a third-place finish at stake, a cracking game beckons in Kingston.

UNS vs MIT Probable Playing 11 Today

MIT XI

Wayne Davis, Tristan Coleman (wk), Jamaine Morgan, Romone Francis, Errol Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Brian Clarke, Krishmar Santokie (c), Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant and Tieno Osbourne.

UNS XI

John Campbell (c), Alwyn Williams, Sashane Anderson, Tyrone Daley, Anthony Walters, Michael Thompson, Damani Sewell, Ojay Shields, Sykiane Wilson, Darren Small (wk) and Andel Gordon.

Match Details

UNS vs MIT, Jamaica T10 League 2022, 3rd-place Play-off

Date and Time: 5th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park is sluggish, with bowlers generally dominating proceedings. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle, with the pitch expected to ease out a touch as the match progresses. A change of pace will be the go-to option for the pacers, with some turn available for the spinners as well. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 80-85 being par at the venue.

Today’s UNS vs MIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tristan Coleman: Although Tristan Coleman has blown hot and cold in the Jamaica T10 League 2022, he has shown glimpses of his ability. Capable of batting anywhere in the top four, Coleman is due for a big one, making him a fine option for your UNS vs MIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

John Campbell: John Campbell is the leading run-scorer in the Jamaica T10 League, often starring at the top of the order for the United Stars. He comes into the game on the back of a good outing and given his fine form, he is a must-have in your UNS vs MIT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andel Gordon: Andel Gordon has been decent in recent games, using his variations to good effect. Apart from his bowling prowess, Gordon is also a decent bet with the bat. With his all-round ability bound to come into play, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Krishmar Santokie: Krishmar Santokie has led the Titans well, often bowling crunch overs and impressing with his tactical nous and variations. Santokie has a lot of experience to fall back on and with the conditions also favoring his style of bowling, he can be backed to make an impact today.

Top 3 best players to pick in UNS vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

Chevonie Grant (MIT)

John Campbell (UNS)

Krishmar Santokie (MIT)

Important stats for UNS vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

John Campbell - 302 runs in 10 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 37.75

Jamie Merchant - 126 runs in 8 Jamaica T10 innings, Average: 21.00

Andel Gordon - 11 wickets in 8 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 9.63

UNS vs MIT Dream11 Prediction Today (Jamaica T10 League)

UNS vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Jamaica T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Coleman, J Campbell, J Morgan, W Davis, J Merchant, A Williams, D Sewell, K Santokie, O Shields, A Gordon and T Daley.

Captain: J Campbell. Vice-captain: J Merchant.

UNS vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Jamaica T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Walters, J Campbell, J Morgan, W Davis, J Merchant, A Williams, E Thomas, K Santokie, O Shields, A Gordon and B Buchanan.

Captain: J Merchant. Vice-captain: A Williams.

