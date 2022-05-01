UNS vs MIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, Match 47

The 25th match of the Jamaica T10 League 2022 will see the Middlesex Titans (MIT) lock horns with the Middlesex United Stars (MUS) at Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday.

The Middlesex Titans have won just two of their eight Jamaica T10 League matches. Despite boasting a decent squad, they haven't fired as a unit. While they are are still in the mix for a top-four finish, they will now be up against an in-form Middlesex United Stars side who have won four out of their eight games so far. While the United Stars bowlers are slowly coming to the fore, the onus will be on John Campbell to continue his fine form with the bat. With both teams eager for a win, a cracking game beckons in Jamaica.

UNS vs MIT Probable Playing 11 Today

MIT XI

Wayne Davis, Tristan Coleman (wk), Jamaine Morgan, Romone Francis, Errol Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Sherdon Allen, Krishmar Santokie (c), Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant and Tieno Osbourne.

UNS XI

John Campbell (c), Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell, Tyrone Daley, Anthony Walters, Michael Thompson, Damani Sewell, Ojay Shields, Shaquille Greenwood, Amoi Campbell and Andel Gordon.

Match Details

UNS vs MIT, Jamaica T10 League 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 1st May 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Sabina Park is slightly on the slower side, the batters should enjoy the conditions on offer. The pacers might not get much swing early on, allowing the batters to make full use of the conditions upfront. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s UNS vs MIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tristan Coleman: Tristan Coleman has done well for the Middlesex Titans despite being moved around the batting order. While he hasn't gotten a big one so far, Coleman will be keen to score some quick runs in the middle overs, making him a fine option in your UNS vs MIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

John Campbell: John Campbell is the top batter in the competition, consistently coming up with match-winning knocks at the top of the order. He has some international experience to fall back on as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Andel Gordon: Andel Gordon has been brilliant with the ball for the United Stars, claiming 10 wickets in six games. While his variations have served him well, Gordon's batting prowess adds more value to his case for inclusion in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Krishmar Santokie: Middlesex Titans captain Krishmar Santokie has been decent with the ball this season and has also chipped in with valuable runs in the lower order. His variations and slingy action are bound to be a handful on what is a tricky pitch, making him a must-have in your UNS vs MIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in UNS vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

Chevonie Grant (MIT)

John Campbell (UNS)

Sherdon Allen (MIT)

Important stats for UNS vs MIT Dream11 prediction team

John Campbell - 262 runs in 8 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 37.42

Sherdon Allen - 119 runs in 8 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 19.83

Andel Gordon - 10 wickets in 6 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 7.30

UNS vs MIT Dream11 Prediction Today (Jamaica T10 League)

UNS vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Coleman, A Walters, J Campbell, A Campbell, W Davis, J Merchant, A Gordon, A Williams, K Santokie, O Shields and B Buchanan.

Captain: J Campbell. Vice-captain: J Merchant.

UNS vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Jamaica T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Coleman, A Walters, J Campbell, A Campbell, W Davis, J Merchant, A Gordon, A Williams, K Santokie, S Allen and M Thompson.

Captain: J Campbell. Vice-captain: A Williams.

