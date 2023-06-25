UNS vs SKI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jamaica T10 match – June 25, 2023

The second edition of the Jamaica T10 league is all set to kickstart with a bang on Sunday (June 25) between United Stars and Surrey Kings. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST and will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Buckle up folks as we are going to be witnessing plenty of fireworks from the shortest format of the game. The crowd is bound to get a thrilling experience once they start seeing the ball disappearing out of the park on numerous occasions.

Surrey Royals were the defending champions from the last season who defeated Surrey Kings by a margin of four wickets to clinch the title. As the countdown to the epic clash begins, let us look at the top three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the UNS vs SKI Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Damani Sewell (UNS) - 8 credits

Damani is a highly crafty all-rounder who has delivered some noteworthy performances in the shortest format of the game. He averages 25.6 with the ball and has a devastating strike rate of 17. He has claimed five wickets so far in nine T10 matches which includes a two-wicket haul. He can also play a decent hand with the bat and has the best individual score of 27.

Damani can excel in all departments and is definitely someone worth picking in your UNS vs SKI Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Kennar Lewis (SKI) - 9 credits

Lewis has a commendable track record in franchise T20 cricket and has represented several franchises from around the globe. He has over 800 T20 runs and bats at a strike rate of over 125. In addition, Kennar has registered four 50-plus scores which also includes his career-best knock of 89.

With sharp glovework behind the stumps, Kennar will be a genuine asset for your UNS vs SKI Dream11 team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Jermaine Blackwood (SKI) - 9 credits

Jermaine Blackwood will represent Surrey Kings

Blackwood has a significant amount of experience playing international cricket and has represented West Indies in the shortest and the longest formats of the game. He has three international test centuries to his name while his average in T20 cricket is marginally below 20. Besides, Blackwood has 20 first-class wickets which includes his best bowling figures of 3/44.

With international experience on his side, Blackwood should definitely feature in your UNS vs SKI Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

