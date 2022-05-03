UNS vs SKI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 League, Match 29

The 29th match of the Jamaica T10 League 2022 will see the Surrey Kings (SKI) lock horns with the Middlesex United Stars (MUS) at Sabina Park in Kingston on Tuesday, 3 May.

The Surrey Kings have been brilliant in the group stage with six wins in nine games. They will be keen to seal the top spot, with the likes of Kennar Lewis and Andre McCarthy in good form. They face a United Stars side who have a lot riding on this match. With four wins in nine games, the United Stars are a win away from a top-four finish. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Kings will start as the clear favorites, owing to their form.

UNS vs SKI Probable Playing 11 Today

SKI XI

Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Kirk McKenzie, Andre McCarthy, Oraine Williams, Aldane Thomas (wk), Jeavor Royal, Brad Barnes, Shalome Parnell, Kenroy Williams and Andre Dennis.

UNS XI

John Campbell (c), Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell, Tyrone Daley, Anthony Walters, Michael Thompson, Darren Small (wk), Ojay Shields, Sashane Anderson, Sykiane Wilson and Andel Gordon.

Match Details

UNS vs SKI, Jamaica T10 League 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: 3rd May 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park has been on the slower side for some time now, with the par score being 90. Although the pacers might not get much movement early on, the spinners should dominate the proceedings. Wickets in hand will be key, with the batters likely to target the square boundaries. A change of pace will be crucial in the backend of the innings, with teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss in the Jamaica T10 League 2022.

Today’s UNS vs SKI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aldane Thomas: Aldane Thomas, despite batting lower down the order for the Kings, has shown glimpses of his ability. He has a knack for scoring quick runs at the death and is safe behind the stumps as well, making Thomas a handy addition to your UNS vs SKI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

John Campbell: John Campbell is the leading run-scorer in the Jamaica T10 League at the time of writing, with over 200 runs to his name. Alongside Williams, Campbell has been brilliant at the top of the order, often coming up with match-winning knocks. Given his form and experience, he is a must-have in your UNS vs SKI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andel Gordon: Andel Gordon has been brilliant with both the bat and ball in the tournament, providing some much-needed balance to the United Stars side. While his batting prowess is handy, all eyes will be on his wicket-taking ability in the middle and death overs. With the conditions also suiting his skill-set, Gordon is one to watch out for today.

Bowler

Shalome Parnell: Shalome Parnell has been impressive with the ball for the Kings, but his numbers may not do justice to his performances. Parnell has used his variations and the conditions on offer to good effect. With Parnell due to pick up a few wickets, he can be backed to put in another good performance on Tuesday.

Top 3 best players to pick in UNS vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

Andre McCarthy (SKI)

John Campbell (UNS)

Kennar Lewis (SKI)

Important stats for UNS vs SKI Dream11 prediction team

John Campbell - 264 runs in 9 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 33.00

Alwyn Williams - 207 runs in 9 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 25.97

Andel Gordon - 10 wickets in 7 Jamaica T10 matches, Average: 8.10

UNS vs SKI Dream11 Prediction Today (Jamaica T10 League)

UNS vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Jamaica T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Thomas, J Blackwood, K Lewis, J Campbell, O Williams, A McCarthy, A Gordon, A Williams, O Shields, M Thompson and S Parnell.

Captain: J Campbell. Vice-captain: K Lewis.

UNS vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Jamaica T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Walters, J Blackwood, K Lewis, J Campbell, O Williams, A McCarthy, A Gordon, A Williams, O Shields, J Royal and D Sewell.

Captain: K Lewis. Vice-captain: A Williams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar