UNS vs SRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 6

The United Stars will take on the Surrey Risers (SRI) in the sixth match of the Jamaica T10, 2022 at the Sabina Park Stadium in Jamaica on Friday.

Surrey Risers are coming off a two-run loss to Cornwall Warriors in a close game. They scored 98 runs for the loss of six wickets while batting first, with Chadwick Walton contributing 23 and Ricardo McIntosh putting up 28 runs.

Both teams will be hoping to earn two points by winning this game.

UNS vs SRI Probable Playing 11 Today

UNS XI

John Campbell (c), Tyrone Daley, Anthony Walters (wk), Michael Thompson, Damani Sewell, Ojay Shields, Alwyn Williams, Shaquille Greenwood, Sykiane Wilson, Dwayne Hamilton, Amoi Campbell, Damani Sewell, Ojay Shields.

SRI XI

Chadwick Walton (c), Ricardo McIntosh (wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Dennis Bulli, Kashaine Roberts, Warren Campbell, Gordon Bryan, Lloyd Gould, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.

Match Details

UNS vs SRI, Jamaica T10, Match 6

Date and Time: 22nd April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park Stadium, Jamaica.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sabina Park Stadium in Jamaica looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Today’s UNS vs SRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton: He has had a successful T10 career thus far, scoring 196 runs at an average of 17.23. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

John Campbell: He is an aggressive left-handed batter who has represented the West Indies in every format of the game. He is expected to deliver a captain's knock in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Dwayne Hamilton: Hamilton is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He is a safe choice when it comes to bowling in slog overs.

Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell: Sheldon has a lot of experience bowling at crucial moments, which will benefit his team. Cottrell has taken four wickets at an average of 24.75 in five T10 games.

3 best players to pick in UNS vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

Michael Thompson (UNS): 29 points

Delbert Gayle (SRI): 21 points

Ojay Shields (UNS): 80 points

Important stats for UNS vs SRI Dream11 prediction team

Damani Dewell: Three runs and two wickets in his previous games; E.R: 6.00

Oshane Thomas: Six wickets in six T10 games; bowling average: 28.00

Alwyn Williams: 40 runs and two wickets in his previous games; batting S.R: 160.00

UNS vs SRI Dream11 Prediction

UNS vs SRI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Anthony Walters, John Campbell, Delbert Gayle, Dwayne Hamilton, Warren Campbell, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell.

Captain: Chadwick Walton. Vice-captain: Alwyn Williams.

UNS vs SRI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Sadique Henry, John Campbell, Delbert Gayle, Dwayne Hamilton, Warren Campbell, Shaquille Greenwood, Ojay Shields, Sheldon Cottrell, Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell.

Captain: John Campbell. Vice-captain: Chadwick Walton.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee