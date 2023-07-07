Middlesex United Stars vs Surrey Risers - Dream11 Prediction - Jamaica T10 2023

Middlesex United Stars (UNS) will take on Surrey Risers (SRI) in the 25th match of the Jamaica T10 2023 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Friday, July 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UNI vs SRI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Middlesex United Stars have had an inconsistent run in this tournament. They have four wins and as many losses and are third on the points table. On the other hand, Surrey Risers have not had a great run either. They have won two, lost five and one game ended in a tie. They are fifth on the table.

UNS vs SRI, Match Details

The 25th match of the Jamaica T10 2023 between Middlesex United Stars and Surrey Risers will be played on July 7, 2023, at Sabina Park, Kingston. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UNS vs SRI

Date & Time: July 7, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sabina Park in Kingston has been a very good one to bat on and teams have consistently got big scores at this venue in this tournament. There has been some turn for the spinners but a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

UNS vs SRI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Middlesex United Stars: W, W, L, L, W

Surrey Risers: L, T, L, W, W

UNS vs SRI Probable Playing 11 today

Middlesex United Stars Team News

No major injury concerns.

Middlesex United Stars Probable Playing XI: Suwayne Wilson, Damani Sewell, Ramone Francis, Sashane Anderson, Tian Jarrett, Milton Mills, Anthony McLean, Rogjohn Henry, Javed Williams, Sykiane Wilson, Venreece Griffiths, and Sheldon Pryce.

Surrey Risers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Surrey Risers Probable Playing XI: Nicolas Lewin, Daniel Beckford, Jullani Sinclair, Mark Campbell, Kashaine Roberts, Gordon Bryan, Herman Henry, Mario Davis, Justin Walters, Akim Fraser, and Sadiike Greenland.

Today’s UNS vs SRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Daniel Beckford (8 matches, 121 runs)

Daniel Beckford has batted well in this competition. The SRI wicketkeeper-batter has scored 121 runs while striking at 170.42. He has hit 11 fours and seven sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Sykiane Wilson (7 innings, 170 runs)

Sykiane Wilson is at the top of the run charts in this tournament. He has amassed 170 runs in seven innings and he has a strike rate of 182.80. He has smashed 12 sixes along with 11 fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sheldon Pryce (8 matches, 8 wickets)

Sheldon Pryce has regularly picked wickets in this league. He has picked up eight wickets in as many games and he can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Gordon Bryan (8 matches, 59 runs, 8 wickets)

Gordon Bryan is in good form with the ball. He has taken eight scalps and he has an economy rate of 8.65. He has chipped in with 59 runs while striking at 137.21.

UNS vs SRI match captain and vice-captain choices

Damani Sewell (8 matches, 61 runs, 10 wickets)

Damani Sewell is in excellent form with the ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up 10 wickets from eight games at an economy rate of 7.50. With the bat, he has mustered 61 runs.

Herman Henry (7 matches, 103 runs, 7 wickets)

Herman Henry has made effective all-round contributions. The SRI seam-bowling all-rounder has made 103 runs at a strike rate of 121.18. He has taken seven scalps with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UNS vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Damani Sewell 61 runs & 10 wickets in 8 matches Herman Henry 103 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches Sykiane Wilson 170 runs in 7 innings Gordon Bryan 59 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Daniel Beckford 121 runs in 8 matches

UNS vs SRI match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks and hence, they could be key picks. Thus, the likes of Damani Sewell, Herman Henry, Sheldon Pryce, Mario Davis, and Gordon Bryan will be the ones to watch out for.

UNS vs SRI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Middlesex United Stars vs Surrey Risers - Jamaica T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Beckford

Batters: Sykiane Wilson, Mark Campbell, Ramone Francis

All-rounders: Damani Sewell, Herman Henry, Sheldon Pryce, Mario Davis, Justin Walters

Bowlers: Gordon Bryan, Rogjohn Henry

UNS vs SRI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Middlesex United Stars vs Surrey Risers - Jamaica T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Beckford

Batters: Sykiane Wilson, Ramone Francis

All-rounders: Anthony McLean, Damani Sewell, Herman Henry, Sheldon Pryce, Mario Davis, Justin Walters

Bowlers: Gordon Bryan, Rogjohn Henry

Poll : 0 votes