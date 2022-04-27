UNS vs SRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jamaica T10 2022, Match 18

United Stars (UNS) will take on the Surrey Royals (SRO) in the 18th match of the Jamaica T10, 2022 at the Sabina Park Stadium in Jamaica on Thursday.

United Stars' poor form continues, as they lost their previous game by seven wickets to Surrey Kings, extending their losing streak to three games. They have lost four of their five games, with their only win coming against Surrey Risers. The Stars will hope for a turnaround in their fortunes in the upcoming games.

However, the Surrey Royals are coming off an eight-wicket win over Cornwall Warriors and will look to continue their winning run when they face United Stars.

UNS vs SRO Probable Playing 11 Today

UNS XI

John Campbell (c), Alwyn Williams, Tyrone Daley, Anthony Walters (wk), Renaldo Ingram, Damani Sewell, Ojay Shields, Shaquille Greenwood, Dwayne Hamilton, Amoi Campbell, Andel Gordon

SRO XI

Nkrumah Bonner, Leroy Lug, Pete Salmon, Javelle Glen (c), Ryan Francis, Jamie Hay, Romaine Morrison (wk), Malik Thompson, Raewin Senior, Nicholson Gordon, Carlos Brown

Match Details

UNS vs SRO, Jamaica T10, Match 18

Date and Time: 28nd April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sabina Park Stadium, Jamaica.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sabina Park Stadium is well-balanced and favorable to batters but the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 100 runs could be considered a par score.

Today’s UNS vs SRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anthony Walters: He has not lived up to expectations, scoring only 64 runs in five games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Leroy Lug: He is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his team. He has scored 133 runs in five games at an average of 33.25. He is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Alwyn Williams: The experienced all-rounder has scored 143 runs at an average of 28.60, and has also taken three wickets. He is currently the tournament's top run-getter.

Bowlers

Nicholson Gordon: He has been in good form with the ball so far in this tournament and could be a great asset to your fantasy team. Gordon has picked up 12 wickets in five games at an average of 7.58.

3 best players to pick in UNS vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

Carlos Brown (SRO): 102 points

Ryan Francis (SRO): 187 points

Tyrone Daley (UNS): 108 points

Important stats for UNS vs SRO Dream11 prediction team

John Campbell: 106 runs in five games; batting average: 21.20

Peter Salmon: Six wickets in five games; bowling average: 11.16

Michael Thompson: Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 8.00

UNS vs SRO Dream11 Prediction

UNS vs SRO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anthony Walters, John Campbell, Leroy Lug, Raewin Senior, Nkrumah Bonner, Andel Gordon, Alwyn Williams, Pete Salmon, Nicholson Gordon, Ojay Shields, Damani Sewell.

Captain: Alwyn Williams. Vice-captain: Pete Salmon.

UNS vs SRO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anthony Walters, John Campbell, Leroy Lug, Carlos Brown, Nkrumah Bonner, Andel Gordon, Alwyn Williams, Pete Salmon, Nicholson Gordon, Ojay Shields, Tyrone Daley.

Captain: Alwyn Williams. Vice-captain: John Campbell.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee