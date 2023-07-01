UNS vs SRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report forJamaica T10 2023, Match 14

Middlesex United Stars (UNS) will square off against Surrey Royals (SRO) in the 14th match of the Jamaica T10 2023 at Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday, July 2. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UNS vs SRO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Middlesex United Stars have already played four matches in the tournament. They have managed to win two of their matches and are currently stationed at third spot in the points table.

Surrey Royals, on the other hand, have started the tournament on a high with three wins from four matches. The Royals are currently placed second in the points table and will be looking to better their position in the points table.

UNS vs SRO Match Details

The 14th match of the Jamaica T10 League will be played on July 2 at Sabina Park in Kingston. The match will commence at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UNS vs SRO, Match 14, Jamaica T10 League 2023

Date and Time: July 2, 2023, Sunday; 12.00 am IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

UNS vs SRO Probable Playing XIs

UNS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UNS Probable Playing XI

S Anderson (wk), S Wilson, G Wray, R Francis, A Campbell, D Sewell, S Pryce, M Mills, J Morgan, R Henry, and R Young.

SRO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SRO Probable Playing XI

J Williams (wk), L Lugg, C Brown, J Glen, P Salmon, A Mansingh, M Harrow, R Gordon, Odean Smith, N Gordon, and K Campbell.

UNS vs SRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - S Anderson

S Anderson has looked in decent touch with the bat although he has not gone big yet. Anderson is also good behind the stumps and looks like the best wicketkeeper option for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter - L Lugg

L Lugg has been in good form with the bat in the tournament. He has been pretty consistent and looks like a good choice from the batters section along with A Campbell.

All-rounders - P Salmon

P Salmon has been in brilliant batting form in this tournament. He has performed with the bat throughout the tournament and can contribute even with the ball. Pete Salmon will be a good choice as the all-rounder in this match.

Bowler - K Campbell

K Campbell has been in good bowling form. He is picking up wickets regularly, which makes him a great choice from the bowlers' section for this match.

UNS vs SRO match captain and vice-captain choices

Pete Salmon

Pete Salmon has been in excellent all-round form in this tournament. Salmon is doing it all for his team and his presence gives you a chance to maximize your points to the highest. Salmon will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Sewell

D Sewell has been doing a good job with the bat so far in the tournament. Although he has not performed that well with the ball, Sewell might give some points with his bowling also if needed by the team. So, Sewell looks like a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for UNS vs SRO, Match 14

S Anderson

L Lugg

A Campbell

D Sewell

Pete Salmon

UNS vs SRO Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Sabina Park will favor the pacers who can hit the deck. So, faster bowlers and all-round power hitters will be good picks for the match.

UNS vs SRO Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Anderson

Batters: A Cambell, L Lugg, C Brown

All-rounders: Pete Salmon, D Sewell, S Pryce

Bowlers: Odean Smith, N Gordon, J Morgan, K Campbell

UNS vs SRO Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Anderson

Batters: A Cambell, L Lugg, C Brown

All-rounders: Pete Salmon, D Sewell, S Pryce

Bowlers: Odean Smith, N Gordon, J Morgan, K Campbell

