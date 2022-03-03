UP vs MAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022 Match

The third round of the Ranji Trophy 2022 fixtures has Uttar Pradesh (UP) taking on Maharashtra (MAH) at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground in Gurgoan on Thursday.

Both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have done well this season with no losses in the first two rounds. While Uttar Pradesh head into the game on the back of a win over Assam, Maharashtra had to fight hard for a draw against a strong Vidharbha side. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Maharashtra hold the edge, owing to their balance and depth. But given what the youthful Uttar Pradesh side have achieved so far, another cracking game beckons in the Ranji Trophy.

UP vs MAH Probable Playing 11 Today

UP XI

Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Sharma, Yash Dayal, Ankit Rajpoot and Aaqib Khan

MAH XI

Pavan Shah/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yash Nahar, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne (c), Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Vicky Ostwal, Mukesh Choudhary and Pradeep Dadhe

Match Details

UP vs MAH, Ranji Trophy 2022 Group A, Round 3

Date and Time: 3rd March 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Gurgoan Cricket Ground, Gurgoan

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Gurgoan Cricket Ground with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle to see out the new ball, which should move around a bit early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to avoid batting last and will instead want to pile on the runs while batting first.

Today’s UP vs MAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dhruv Jurel: Although Dhruv Jurel hasn't fired for Uttar Pradesh this season, he has shown glimpses of his ability in the middle order. Apart from his knack for scoring quick runs, he adds value with his glovework behind the stumps, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi is one of the better batters on the domestic circuit, capable of playing both pace and spin equally well. With Tripathi due for a big score, he is a good addition to your UP vs MAH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Karan Sharma: Uttar Pradesh captain Karan Sharma has added some much-needed depth and balance to the side with his all-round ability. While he has blown hot and cold with his leg-spin, Karan's ability to hold his own with the tail should hold him in good stead, making him a must-have in your UP vs MAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mukesh Choudhary: Mukesh Choudhary is a bright prospect whose left-arm pace is Maharashtra's go-to option with the new ball. While Mukesh has impressed on the bowling front this season, he can add value with the bat as well. With conditions suiting him, Mukesh is a good option for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in UP vs MAH Dream11 prediction team

Priyam Garg (UP)

Yash Dayal (UP)

Rahul Tripathi (MAH)

Important stats for UP vs MAH Dream11 prediction team

Naushad Shaikh - 103(196) vs Vidarbha in the previous Ranji Trophy game.

Yash Dayal - 1/47 and 4/37 vs Assam in the previous Ranji Trophy game.

Samarth Singh - 70(123) and 51(123) vs Assam in the previous Ranji Trophy game.

UP vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Today (Ranji Trophy 2022)

UP vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Jurel, A Bawne, R Tripathi, S Singh, P Garg, N Shaikh, K Sharma, A Rajpoot, M Choudhary, Y Dayal and V Ostwal

Captain: R Tripathi. Vice-captain: K Sharma.

UP vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Jurel, A Bawne, R Tripathi, S Singh, A Nath, N Shaikh, K Sharma, A Rajpoot, M Choudhary, Y Dayal and S Bachhav

Captain: N Shaikh. Vice-captain: K Sharma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar