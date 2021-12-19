UP vs MP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 3rd Pre-quarterfinal

The third pre-quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has Uttar Pradesh (UP) taking on Madhya Pradesh (MP) at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh have done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy despite their star players not being available. With a young core to fall back on, UP will be keen to keep their campaign alive with another win. However, they face a strong Madhya Pradesh side who have only lost one in five games so far. With the likes of Parth Sahani and Venkatesh Iyer in fine form, they will head into the game as the clear favorites.

UP vs MP Probable Playing 11 Today

UP XI

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma (c), Ankit Rajpoot and Yash Dayal

MP XI

Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Kuldeep Gehi, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Parth Sahani, Mihir Hirwani, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya and Avesh Khan

Match Details

UP vs MP, Pre-Quarter Final 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: 19th December 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected in Jaipur with some help on offer for the pacers. There isn't much movement expected with the new ball, something that the batters will try and make use of. As the match progresses, the pitch will get slower, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s UP vs MP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aryan Juyal: Young Aryan Juyal has been in decent touch for Uttar Pradesh, providing them with good starts. He will be keen to compliment his batting talent with his handy wicket-keeping ability, making him a good addition to your UP vs MP Drean11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar is one of the better batters in the MP set-up, capable of shifting gears at will and scoring big hundreds. He has been in fairly good form and will be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Venkatesh Iyer: Star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has been in red-hot form for MP, scoring over 300 runs at a rapid pace. The Indian international has also done his bit with the ball and will be key to MP's fortunes today.

Bowler

Shivam Mavi: Shivam Mavi has led the UP bowling attack well with his ability to swing the ball at a fair pace being noteworthy. Mavi provides value with the bat as well, making him a good addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in UP vs MP Dream11 prediction team

Shivam Sharma (UP)

Rajat Patidar (MP)

Venkatesh Iyer (MP)

Important stats for UP vs MP Dream11 prediction team

Venkatesh Iyer - 349 runs in 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, Average: 69.80

Yash Dayal - 11 wickets in 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, Average: 16.64

Ankit Rajpoot - 8 wickets in 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, Average: 7.50

UP vs MP Dream11 Prediction Today (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

UP vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Juyal, A Shrivastava, R Patidar, M Kaushik, S Rizvi, V Iyer, A Nath, S Mavi, M Hirwani, Y Dayal and K Kartikeya

Captain: R Patidar. Vice-captain: A Nath.

UP vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Juyal, P Sahani, R Patidar, M Kaushik, S Rizvi, V Iyer, A Nath, S Mavi, M Hirwani, A Rajpoot and K Kartikeya

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Nath. Vice-captain: V Iyer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar