UP-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Elite Group E

Uttar Pradesh Women (UP-W) will take on Baroda Women (BD-W) in an Elite Group E match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy at the Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh lost their opening fixture against Karnataka by 68 runs. However, they bounced back strongly in their next game against Saurashtra, winning by eight wickets. Baroda, meanwhile, have looked invincible early on. They’ve won both their matches so far, defeating Saurashtra and Chattisgarh convincingly.

UP-W vs BD-W Probable Playing 11s

UP-W XI

Ayushi Srivastava, Shobha Devi, Muskan Malik (c), Shipra Giri, Nishu Choudhary, Sonali Singh, Shilpi Yadav, Sweta Verma, Rashi Kanojiya, Kshama Singh, Kajal Tamta.

BD-W XI

Binaisha Darayus Surti, Palak Arunkumar Patel, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tarannumbanu Pathan, Dhurvi Mukeshbhai Patel, Tanvir Ismail Shaikh, Jaya Rajendra Mohite, Pragya Basant Singh Rawat, Nrupa, Amrita Joseph, Hrutu Patel.

Match Details

Match: UP-W vs BD-W, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Elite Group E.

Date and Time: 3rd November, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur.

Pitch Report

This is a batting friendly wicket, so the batters should be in for a treat. Pacers are expected to find some assistance towards the concluding stage of the game. Spinners could prove to be key during the middle overs.

Today’s UP-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhati is an excellent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. She scored 24 runs in her last match against Saurashtra.

Batters

Palak Arunkumar Patel looked in brilliant nick in her last game. With the help of six boundaries, she brought up a well-timed 48. She will look for a big knock in this game.

All-rounders

Tarannumbanu Pathan is an incredible all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. Pathan could be a fine captaincy choice for your UP-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She scored a magnificent century in her last game, and also picked up two wickets.

Meanwhile, Kshama Singh will also look to have an impact in this game. She didn’t make much of an impact in the opening match.

Bowlers

Pragya Rawat has done well with the ball, and she looks to be in good form. Rawat picked up a wicket in her last match.

Five best players to pick in UP-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

T Pathan (BRD-W) – 184 points.

P A Patel (BRD-W) – 58 points.

Y Bhatia (BRD-W) – 45 points.

PBS Rawat (BRD-W) – 43 points.

BD Surti (BRD-W) – 22 points.

Key stats for UP-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

T Pathan: 123 runs and 4 wickets.

PA Patel: 175 runs.

M Malik: 132 runs.

Y Bhatia: 131 runs.

S Devi: 81 runs.

UP-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Today

UP-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Bhatia, PA Patel, BD Surti, S Devi, M Malik, T Pathan, T I Shaikh, K Singh, PBS Rawat, J R Mohite, R Kanojiya.

Captain: T Pathan. Vice-Captain: Y Bhatia.

UP-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Bhatia, S Verma, PA Patel, KKB Tank, M Malik, T Pathan, T I Shaikh, K Singh, PBS Rawat, J R Mohite, R Kanojiya.

Captain: PA Patel. Vice-Captain: M Malik.

Edited by Bhargav