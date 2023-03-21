UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 20

The 20th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) take on UP Warriorz (UP-W) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 21.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction.

Both Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are already assured of a place in the top three. While the Warriorz have won four out of seven matches so far, the Capitals currently occupy the top spot after a big win over the Mumbai Indians.

The reverse fixture saw the Capitals register a comfortable win against the Warriorz, who have shown consistency with the ball of late.

With both teams eyeing the coveted top spot in the points table, a cracking game is on the cards in Mumbai.

UP-W vs DEL-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 20

Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in the 20th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2023, Match 20

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

UP-W vs DEL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

UP Warriorz injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Warriorz.

UP Warriorz probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Delhi Capitals Women.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav.

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (7 innings, 206 runs, Average: 34.33)

Alyssa Healy has 206 runs in seven innings with an average of 34.33 in the WPL. She has a strike rate of 148.20, holding her in good stead.

With Healy due another big score in the WPL, she is a top pick for your UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (6 matches, 239 runs, Average: 47.80)

Meg Lanning is one of the top runscorers in the WPL, scoring 239 runs in six innings at the time of writing. She is averaging 47.80 and has held the Delhi Capitals batting unit together with the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey going all-out attack.

Given her form and experience, Lanning is a good addition to your UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tahlia McGrath (6 innings, 237 runs, Average: 47.40)

Tahlia McGrath is the UP Warriorz' top runscorer in the WPL this season, scoring 237 runs in six innings. She has a batting average and strike rate of 47.40 and 154.90, respectively.

With McGrath in fine touch with the bat, she is a must-have in your UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shikha Pandey (6 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 21.00)

Shikha Pandey has impressed with the ball for the Delhi Capitals, picking up seven wickets in six matches at the time of writing. Pandey comes into this game on the back of figures of 2/21 against the Mumbai Indians, holding her in good stead.

With Shikha likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a decent pick for your UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

UP-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has been one of Delhi Capitals' better performers in the WPL, scoring over 100 runs and picking up nine wickets in seven matches. Kapp has been particularly brilliant with the ball of late, picking up two wickets against the Mumbai Indians.

Given her all-round skill-set, Kapp is a decent choice as captain or vice-captain for your UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is the leading wicket-taker in the WPL, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches. She is averaging 13.15 with the ball and has also added value with the bat, scoring valuable runs down the order.

With Ecclestone in brilliant form coming into this game, she is a top captaincy pick for your UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Meg Lanning 239 runs in 6 matches Marizanne Kapp 7 wickets in 6 matches Shikha Pandey 8 wickets in 6 matches Sophie Ecclestone 13 wickets in 7 matches Deepti Sharma 9 wickets in 7 matches

UP-W vs DEL-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 20

Deepti Sharma has also impressed with the ball, picking nine wickets in seven matches. She has also come up with key runs in the middle order, holding her in good stead. With Deepti capable of winning matches singlehandedly with bat and ball, she could be a good addition to your UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batter: Meg Lanning, Grace Harris, Shafali Verma

Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Alice Capsey

Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batter: Meg Lanning, Grace Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues

Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath

Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Poll : 0 votes