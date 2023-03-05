UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 3

The third match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) take on UP Warriorz (UP-W) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction.

UP Warriorz will head into the inaugural WPL amid high expectations after a productive auction. They have perhaps the best bowling attack in the competition, with Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma set to join forces.

They face Gujarat Giants, who already got their first taste of WPL action on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians. The Giants will rely on the likes of Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner to deliver the goods as they seek a win at the expense of the Warriorz.

With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an entertaining game is on the cards in Mumbai.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 3

Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in the third match of the WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs GUJ-W, WPL 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: March 5, 2023, 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

UP-W vs GUJ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Giants injury/team news

Beth Mooney is doubtful for the game.

Gujarat Giants probable playing 11

Beth Mooney/Sophia Dunkley, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, and Parunika Sisodiya.

UP Warriorz injury/team news

No injury concerns for UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (83 matches, 2350 runs, SR: 124.60)

Beth Mooney is one of the most consistent performers in the game with an average in excess of 30 in T20Is. She has a strike rate of 124.60 in T20I cricket and is known for scoring big runs consistently. If she is fit, Mooney should be a top pick for your UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team

Top Batter Pick

Kiran Navgire (3 WT20 Challenge 2022 matches, 69 runs, Average: 34.50)

Kiran Navgire is an explosive batter who is known for clearing the boundary with ease. She broke out in 2022, scoring 69 runs in two innings in the Women's T20 Challenge and even going on to make her international debut. With Navgire capable of scoring quick runs, she is a good addition to your UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sneh Rana (25 matches, 76 runs, 24 wickets)

Sneh Rana is a clever off-spinner who has some international experience to fall back on. She has 24 wickets in 25 matches in T20I cricket and can add value down the order with the bat as well. Given the conditions on offer, Rana could be a valuable selection for your UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shabnim Ismail (113 matches, 123 wickets, Average: 18.62)

Shabnim Ismail is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and can swing the ball viciously in the powerplay phase. She has a T20I average of 18.62 and comes into the tournament on the back of a fine showing in the Women's T20 World Cup as well. Given her experience and ability, Ismail is a must-have in your UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

UP-W vs GUJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is one of the top all-rounders, capable of winning games singlehandedly with both the bat and ball. She has a batting strike rate of 132.43 in T20I cricket and is more than handy with the ball. Given Gardner's recent form in this format, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is the best white-ball bowler in the world with a T20I average and economy of 15.23 and 5.76. Ecclestone is capable of picking up wickets across all phases of an innings and can add value with the bat as well. Given her skill set and form, Ecclestone is a brilliant captaincy pick for your UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ashleigh Gardner 10 wickets in 5 WC 2023 matches Beth Mooney 206 runs in 6 WC 2023 matches Tahlia McGrath 66 runs in 3 WC 2023 innings Sophie Ecclestone 11 wickets in 5 WC 2023 matches Sneh Rana 24 wickets in 25 T20Is

UP-W vs GUJ-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 3

Tahlia McGrath has been in brilliant form over the last year or so, even leading the Adelaide Strikers to a WBBL trophy. She scored 66 runs in three T20 World Cup matches, with a strike rate of 160.98 holding her in good stead. With McGrath bound to play a role with the ball as well, she is a brilliant pick for your UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland (vc), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Wareham

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Harleen Deol, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Sophie Ecclestone (c), Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner (vc)

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi

