UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 13

The 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) take on UP Warriorz Women (UP-W) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been woeful in the WPL this season, losing all five of their games so far. They are already out of the playoff race but will be keen on salvaging some lost pride in the second half of the tournament.

RCB are next up against a resourceful UP Warriorz side who have two wins in four matches so far. The Warriorz have a strong bowling attack and will rely on the likes of Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath to hold the fort on the batting front.

Although the reverse fixture saw the Warriorz thump Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets, a much more competitive game beckons between the two sides in Mumbai.

UP-W vs RCB-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 13

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in the 13th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 15. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023, Match 13

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

UP-W vs RCB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose and Shreyanka Patil.

UP Warriorz Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz Women probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail/Grace Harris, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (4 matches, 185 runs, Average: 61.67)

Alyssa Healy is one of the top run-scorers in the WPL with 185 runs in four matches. She is averaging 61.67 with the bat and has already scored two fifties in the competition.

With Healy capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, she is a top pick for your UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sophie Devine (5 innings, 153 runs, Average: 30.60)

Sophie Devine has also been in decent form in the WPL, scoring 153 runs in five matches. While she is averaging 30.60 with the bat, Devine is capable of much more given her reputation for scoring big runs.

With Devine in good form over the last few matches, she can be backed as a reliable pick for your UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (5 matches, 195 runs, Average: 43.75)

Ellyse Perry is Royal Challengers Bangalore's best batter this season with 195 runs in five matches. She comes into the game on the back of two fifties and is averaging 43.75 in the WPL.

With Perry likely to play a role with the ball as well, she is a top pick for your UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (4 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 13.62)

Sophie Ecclestone has been brilliant for the Warriorz this season, picking up eight wickets in four matches. She has an average of 13.62 with her economy of 7.03 holding her in good stead.

Ecclestone is capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, making her a must-have in your UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

UP-W vs RCB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath has also been in decent form with the bat, scoring 140 runs in three matches. She has two fifties in three matches in the WPL, holding her in high regard.

With McGrath likely to fill in as the sixth bowling option with the ball as well, McGrath could be a fine captaincy pick for your UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, who was one of the marquee signings in the WPL auction, has not lived up to her reputation and expectations. She has scored only 88 runs in five matches with a strike rate below 130.

With Mandhana due for a big score, she could be a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tahlia McGrath 140 runs in 3 matches Smriti Mandhana 88 runs in 5 matches Ellyse Perry 195 runs in 5 matches Sophie Ecclestone 8 wickets in 4 matches Deepti Sharma 5 wickets in 4 matches

UP-W vs RCB-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 13

Deepti Sharma is slowly finding her feet with the ball in the WPL, picking up five wickets in four matches. Deepti is yet to click with the bat although she is capable of scoring valuable runs.

Given her all-round skill set, Deepti could be a fine differential pick for your UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Kiran Navgire, Sophie Devine

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sophie Ecclestone

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Devine

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (vc), Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone (c)

