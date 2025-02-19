UPW vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 19, 2025

The UP Warriorz (UPW) go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 6th match of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday, February 19, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. This is the final game of the Vadodara leg of WPL 2025, as the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is set to play host to the next eight matches.

Ad

Both teams lost their last outings courtesy of a sub-par batting performance, and will look to improve on that front tonight. The last time the two teams met, they produced a thrilling low-scoring contest, with the Warriorz edging DC out by only one run.

We could well see a similar contest play out when these two sides face off tonight. On that note, let's find out who the top three Dream11 differentials are for this clash.

Ad

Trending

Uncapped Indian batter Vrinda Dinesh was sent out to open the batting for the UP Warriorz, and it looks like the team will back her to continue in that role alongside the experienced Kiran Navgire.

The 23-year-old Karnataka batter has admittedly found the going tough in the WPL. However, all it takes is one good shot to get the runs flowing for players at this level. Scoring runs against a solid bowling attack when you're not in good form is easier said than done.

Ad

While that makes Vrinda a risky Dream11 option, her batting position and the potential for a bigger haul make her a differential worth considering.

Arundhati Reddy has been a regular in the Indian national team.

Indian seamer Arundhati Reddy is one of the key players in this Delhi Capitals bowling unit. She was one of the only DC bowlers who could bowl with some control against RCB, finishing with figures of 1/25 in 3.2 overs after picking up the wicket of the dangerous Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Ad

Reddy is an experienced Indian international who has played in 33 T20Is for India, picking up 28 wickets. Her role in this DC team allows her to bowl at least a couple of overs in the death, which could prove to be very beneficial for wicket-taking against a struggling batting unit like UP's.

If you're looking for the right player to fill that 11th spot on your Dream11 teams, the experienced and skillfully Arundhati Reddy could be a nice left-field option.

Ad

To strengthen their already impressive spin-bowling unit, the UP Warriorz purchased Alana King for ₹30 lakh at the WPL 2025 Auction. The Australian leg-spinner came into the tournament on the back of an excellent Ashes series, where she was picking up wickets for fun.

She's also a capable batter, which she showed in her useful 19-run cameo against Gujarat Giants (GG) on her WPL debut. However, she went wicketless in that match, prompting Dream11 players to overlook her as an option.

King is a very experienced campaigner, and with this being the last game at this venue, the wickets have clearly slowed down and should assist the spinners. With the potential to pick up wickets in a cluster, Alana King is an explosive Dream11 differential who could haul big in this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️