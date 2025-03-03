UPW vs GG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – March 3 2025

The UP Warriorz (UPW) go up against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 15th match of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday, March 3, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It's the first of a 4-match Lucknow leg this season.

The Warriorz will hope that the home advantage translates into wins as they desperately need to string a few of them together to cement a spot in the playoffs. The Gujarat Giants find themselves in the same situation, although their current form is better than the Warriorz as they registered a convincing win over RCB in their last outing.

In what should be a tightly-contested match, let's look at three players who could be good Dream11 differential options.

Experienced Indian spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad could make it to the UP Warriorz playing XI for this match, replacing a seamer. The 33-year-old has played in only one match this season, and went for 24 runs in the two overs she bowled.

However, the left-arm spinner will add much-needed depth and experience in the spin-bowling department for the UP Warriorz at a venue that will mostly assist the slower bowlers. She has a good record at this venue, picking up 12 wickets in eight limited-overs internationals.

Given how fragile the GG batting unit has looked with the exception of Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin, Gayakwad could be a handy Dream11 differential to add to your teams.

Dayalan Hemalatha should open the batting for the Gujarat Giants.

Attacking top-order batter Dayalan Hemalatha returned to the GG playing XI for their win over RCB as the opener. While she couldn't convert her start and was dismissed for 11, what was interesting was that she also bowled one tight over of off-spin, conceding only four runs.

The 30-year-old batter is someone who can make good use of the powerplay and score a fair few Dream11 points just through her batting. On very spin-friendly venues, she could also bowl a couple of overs and pick up some handy points in that department.

Any opening batter is a Dream11 asset with high point-scoring potential, and that makes Dayalan Hemalatha a solid differential.

#1 Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UPW)

It's surprising to see a player of Tahlia McGrath's class struggle to find her form in this edition of the WPL. The Australian vice-captain is the No. 2 Ranked T20I Batter in the ICC Rankings, and in the first season of the WPL, smashed 302 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 158.11.

However, this time around, due to a combination of a changing batting position and poor form, she has managed to score just 26 runs in five innings. Nevertheless, the temptation always exists to back players of McGrath's caliber because a big innings is just around the corner.

She has also picked up two wickets this season, and her bowling potential is another reason to consider her as an option. Very rarely do you see a world-class overseas player classified as a differential on Dream11, and McGrath could reward her backers in this match.

