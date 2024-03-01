UPW vs GG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 1, 2024

The eighth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will be played between the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Gujarat Giants Women (GG). The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this UPW vs GG clash on Friday (March 1).

The UP Warriorz registered their first win of the tournament in their last game. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Mumbai Indians Women to 161/6 before their batters stepped up and chased down the total in just 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants Women are winless in the WPL 2024. They suffered a heavy loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous fixture. The batters faltered as they finished their innings on 107/7 before they lost the game by eight wickets.

Ahead of the UPW vs GG contest, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Ashleigh Gardner (GG) – 9 Credits

The Gujarat Giants Women are really struggling in the ongoing season of the WPL. Their batters have failed to step up. Ashleigh Gardner tried hard for the Giants Women in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Gardner missed out with the bat as she fell on seven. She picked up the big wicket of Sophie Devine and conceded only 15 runs in her three overs. The surface in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium assists spin and Gardner can be a very good pick as the captain for your Dream11 side.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) – 9 Credits

Sophie Ecclestone of UP Warriorz has bowled economically in the WPL 2024 so far. She registered figures of 1/26 in her four overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their opening game. She carried forward her form and bowled beautifully in their next fixture.

Ecclestone dismissed Pooja Vastrakar of Mumbai Indians Women and conceded only 25 runs in four overs. The left-arm spinner has tons of experience at the highest level and is must-pick for your Dream11 side for the UPW vs GG game on Friday.

#1 Grace Harris (UPW) – 8 Credits

Grace Harris put a solid match-winning performance for the UP Warriorz against the Mumbai Indians Women in their last game to help her side grab their first win. She has been the standout performer for the Warriorz in the competition so far.

Harris bowled brilliantly; she removed a well-set Yastika Bhatia and conceded only 20 runs in her four overs. Chasing 162, Harris played a quickfire 17-ball 38 to help her side get across the line in the 17th over. With the kind of form Harris is in, she is a great pick in the upcoming UPW vs GG clash.

