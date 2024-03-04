UPW vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 4, 2024

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will be locking horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) in the 11th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. The UPW vs RCB clash will be the last match held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in this edition of the WPL.

The UP Warriorz beat the Gujarat Giants Women by six wickets in their last game. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Giants Women to 142/5. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in just 15.4 overs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, meanwhile, are coming off a loss against the Mumbai Indians Women. The batters struggled to get going as they finished their innings on 131/6. The bowlers tried hard but were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Ahead of the UPW vs RCB contest on Monday, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Ellyse Perry (RCB) – 9 Credits

Ellyse Perry

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry missed the game against the Delhi Capitals Women due to illness but was back to contributing for her side in their last fixture against the Mumbai Indians Women. In a poor batting display, she was the lone fighter with the bat for them.

Perry held the innings nicely from one end and scored 44* off 38 balls. Her knock comprised five boundaries. Perry looked settled at the crease and is back in form. She is a handy pick for your Dream11 side as she can contribute to all facets of the game.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) – 9 Credits

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is having a very good WPL 2024 with the ball in hand. Leading the spin-attack of the UP Warriorz, Ecclestone has grabbed six wickets in four games, averaging 17 in the competition. She had a fantastic outing against the Giants Women.

Ecclestone picked up the key wickets of Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner and conceded only 20 runs in her four overs. You can rely on her to fetch you valuable points in the upcoming UPW vs RCB clash on Monday.

#1 Grace Harris (UPW) – 8 Credits

Grace Harris

The UP Warriorz have won two games on the trot and Grace Harris has played a key role in it. She has scored 153 runs in four outings at an average of 76.50 and is the leading run-scorer for her side. She put a match-winning performance against the Giants Women.

Chasing 143, Harris smashed nine boundaries and two maximums to score 60* off 33 balls to take her side home in the 16th over. Harris is in rich form with the bat and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the UPW vs RCB game.

