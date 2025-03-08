UPW vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – March 8, 2025

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 18th match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, March 8. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The reverse fixture between these two teams produced arguably the best match in WPL — the first-ever Super Over in the tournament's history. Sophie Ecclestone's heroics overshadowed Ellyse Perry's towering 90 with the bat as the UP Warriorz managed to edge RCB out and claim a win.

Despite that, UPW have struggled this season and find themselves out of contention for the knockout stages ahead of their final group-stage match. RCB have lost three games on the trot but still have a chance of sneaking through to the knockouts, provided they win their remaining two matches.

In what should be another riveting encounter, let's find out who the top three Dream11 captaincy picks are.

RCB's bowling all-rounder Georgia Wareham could be an interesting left-field captaincy option on Dream11 for this fixture. The Australian leg-spinner has had another good season with the ball, picking up nine wickets in six games, already beating her total wickets tally from the previous two seasons.

RCB would've noted how Amelia Kerr spun a web around the UPW batters two days ago. Wareham is the only wrist spinner in their XI, and that creates a great opportunity for her to pick up plenty of wickets, especially since she primarily bowls her overs in the latter half of the innings.

Wareham has also scored some handy runs with the bat in her last two outings. Since she has a very high points ceiling with the ball and the potential of adding to that with her batting, she could be a very smart Dream11 captaincy choice.

Grace Harris is the UP Warriorz's highest wicket-taker in WPL 2025.

UPW's star all-rounder Grace Harris could be a wise Dream11 captaincy choice for this match. As things stand, she is the second-highest point-scorer on Dream11 from the UP Warriorz, and in her new role as the side's opener and a key bowler, she could produce a sizeable haul.

Harris has reached the 25-run mark in all three matches she has played in as an opener. The wicket at the Ekana Stadium has been good for the batters, and another solid contribution from Harris' bat awaits. Moreover, she has contributed significantly as a bowler this season, picking up eight wickets in seven matches at a bowling average of 14.25, and is the highest wicket-taker in the team.

Given her very high points ceiling, she makes for a stellar Dream11 captaincy choice.

#1 Ellyse Perry (RCB) (ALL)

The in-form Ellyse Perry is a shoo-in when it comes to Dream11 captaincy for any RCB fixture this season. The Australian all-rounder has been in fabulous form and has smashed 295 runs in six innings this season, averaging an imperious 98.33 and scoring at a strike rate close to 150.

Perry has also started to bowl again. Her only wicket this season came against the UP Warriorz. In five outings against UPW, Perry has scored 218 runs at an average of 54.5, also picking up four wickets at a miserly economy rate of 6.10.

She's someone who has racked up big Dream11 hauls on a very regular basis, and handing her the captain's armband should be a no-brainer.

