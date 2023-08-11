USA-U19 vs BER-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 2

The 2nd match of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifier will see USA Under 19 (USA-U19) squaring off against Bermuda Under 19 (BER-U19) at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A) in King City on Friday, August 11.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the USA-U19 vs BER-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. USA Under 19 has various in-form players who can help them win the tournament.

Bermuda Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but USA Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

USA-U19 vs BER-U19 Match Details

The 2nd match of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifier will be played on August 11 at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A) in King City. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USA-U19 vs BER-U19, Match 2

Date and Time: 11th August 2023, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A), King City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

USA-U19 vs BER-U19 Form Guide

USA-U19 - Will be playing their first match

BER-U19 - Will be playing their first match

USA-U19 vs BER-U19 Probable Playing XI

USA-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Prannav Chettipalayam (wk), Arjun Mahesh, Rishi Ramesh, Aaryan Batra, Bhavya Mehta, Utkarsh Srivastava, Aarin Nadkarni, Aryan Satheesh, Khush Bhalala, Ateendra Subramanian, Arya Garg

BER-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeri Tomlinson (wk), Omari De Shields, Keegan Jones, Sa Qui Robinson, Callum MacFarlane, Zakao Hart, Dionte Dowling, Luke Horan, Luke Fulton, Keiron Richardson, James McFarlane

USA-U19 vs BER-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Chettipalayam

P Chettipalayam is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Mahesh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Ramesh

K Jones and R Ramesh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Batra played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

U Srivastava

Z Hart and U Srivastava are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Satheesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

L Fulton

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Bhalala and L Fulton. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Richardson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

USA-U19 vs BER-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

U Srivastava

U Srivastava will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

R Ramesh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Ramesh as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for USA-U19 vs BER-U19, Match 2

R Ramesh

Z Hart

A Satheesh

U Srivastava

K Jones

USA Under 19 vs Bermuda Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

USA Under 19 vs Bermuda Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Chettipalayam

Batters: R Ramesh, A Batra, K Jones

All-rounders: U Srivastava, Z Hart, A Satheesh, D Bowling

Bowlers: K Bhalala, K Richardson, L Fulton

USA Under 19 vs Bermuda Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Chettipalayam, K Jones

Batters: R Ramesh, K Jones

All-rounders: U Srivastava, Z Hart, A Satheesh, D Bowling, A Nadkarni

Bowlers: K Bhalala, L Fulton