USA vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for North American T20 Cup, Semi Final 2

The 2nd Semi Final match of the North American T20 Cup will see United States of America (USA) squaring off against Bermuda (BER) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town on Sunday, April 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the USA vs BER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Bermuda have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against Bahamas by 10 wickets. The United States of America, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Canada by 17 runs.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won two matches each.

USA vs BER Match Details

The 2nd Semi Final match of the North American T20 Cup will be played on April 27 at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USA vs BER, 2nd Semi Final Match

Date and Time: April 27, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between USA and Canada, where a total of 351 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

USA vs BER Form Guide

USA - L W W W

BER - W L W L

USA vs BER Probable Playing XI

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahul Jariwala (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel ©, Milind Kumar, Aaron Jones, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vatsal Vaghela, Yasir Mohammad, Ayan Desai, Aarin Nadkarni, Akhilesh Reddy

BER Playing XI

No injury updates

T Fray, A Dore, J Richardson (wk), D Rawlins, D Sabir, D Brangman, A Douglas, S Smith, Z Burgess, K Fubler, J Proctor

USA vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Patel

M Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 195 runs in the last four matches. S Jahangir is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Mukkamalla

S Mukkamalla and A Dore are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Mukkamalla is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has scored 94 runs in the four matches. A Jones is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Sabir

D Sabir and D Rawlins are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Sabir will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has scored 30 runs and taken six wickets in the last four matches. A Sheikh is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Y Mohammed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Mohammed and K Fubler. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Y Mohammed will complete his quota of overs. He has scalped 13 wickets in the last four matches. S Netravalkar is another good bowler for today's match.

USA vs BER match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Mohammed

Y Mohammed is one of the most crucial picks from the United States of America as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 13 wickets in the last four matches.

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is another crucial pick from the United States of America squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and bat in the middle order. He has taken six wickets and made 19 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for USA vs BER, 2nd Semi Final Match

D Sabir

Y Mohammed

D Rawlins

A Sheikh

M Patel

United States of America vs Bermuda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

United States of America vs Bermuda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Patel, S Jahangir

Batters: A Jones, A Dore, S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: D Rawlins, D Sabir, A Sheikh, M Kumar

Bowlers: K Fubler, Y Mohammed

United States of America vs Bermuda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Patel, S Jahangir

Batters: S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: D Rawlins, D Sabir, A Sheikh, M Kumar

Bowlers: K Fubler, Y Mohammed, D Brangman, S Netravalkar

