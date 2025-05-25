USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 72

The 72nd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see the United States of America (USA) square off against Canada (CAN) at the SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Canada have won just nine of their last 19 matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Oman by 18 runs. The United States of America, on the other hand, have won 12 of their last 18 matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Oman in a super over.

These two teams have played three head-to-head matches. Canada have won one match while the United States of America have won two.

USA vs CAN Match Details

The 72nd match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on May 25 at the SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to start at 7.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USA vs CAN, 72nd Match

Date and Time: May 25, 2025, 7.30pm IST

Venue: SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is expected to be fresh and support batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Oman and Canada, where a total of 320 runs were scored for a loss of 13 wickets.

USA vs CAN Form Guide

USA - Won 12 of their last 18 matches

CAN - Won 9 of their last 19 matches

USA vs CAN Probable Playing XI

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous, Smit Patel (wk), Aaron Jones, Sanjay Krishnamurthy, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Yasir Mohammad.

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Shreyas Movva (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton (c), Yuvraj Samra, Saad Zafar, Harsh Thaker, Pargat Singh, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar Dhull, Shahid Ahmadzai.

USA vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Patel

S Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He smashed 152 runs in the last match against Canada. A Gous is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

M Patel

S Mukkamalla and M Patel are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Patel is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 47 runs in 44 balls in the last match against Canada. N Dhaliwal is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Kumar

H Thaker and M Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. M Kumar will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 115 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Canada. H Singh is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

D Heyliger

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kenjige and D Heyliger. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D Heyliger smashed 18 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Oman. K Sana is another good bowler for today's match.

USA vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

D Heyliger

D Heyliger is one of the most crucial picks from Canada, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 18 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Oman.

M Kumar

M Kumar is one of the most crucial picks from the United States of America squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 115 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Canada.

5 Must-Picks for USA vs CAN, 72nd Match

M Kumar

H Thaker

D Heyliger

M Patel

K Sana

United States of America vs Canada Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to bat on, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

United States of America vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Patel

Batters: M Patel, S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: M Kumar, P Singh, H Singh, H Thaker, S Zafar

Bowlers: D Heyliger, K Sana, N Kenjige

United States of America vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Patel

Batters: M Patel

All-rounders: M Kumar, H Singh, H Thaker

Bowlers: D Heyliger, K Sana, N Kenjige, S Sharma, S Netravalkar, J Singh

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

