USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for North American T20 Cup, Match 10

The 10th match of the North American T20 Cup will see the United States of America (USA) squaring off against Canada (CAN) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town on Friday, April 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Canada have won all of their last three matches. They won their last match against the Cayman Islands by 94 runs. The United States of America, too, have won all of their last three matches, with their most recent win coming against Bermuda by 10 wickets.

These two teams have played ten head-to-head matches. Canada has won only two matches while the United States of America has won seven matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

USA vs CAN Match Details

The 10th match of the North American T20 Cup will be played on April 25 at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USA vs CAN, 10th Match

Date and Time: 25th April 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Canada and the Cayman Islands, where a total of 236 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

USA vs CAN Form Guide

USA - W W W

CAN - W W W

USA vs CAN Probable Playing XI

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahul Jariwala (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel ©, Milind Kumar, Aaron Jones, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vatsal Vaghela, Yasir Mohammad, Ayan Desai, Aarin Nadkarni, Akhilesh Reddy

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

N Dhaliwal, A Nadeem, K Singh (wk), H Thaker, Y Samra, K Sana, A Kumar, J Singh, S Movva (wk), S Zafar, S Singh

USA vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Patel

M Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 180 runs in the last three matches. S Jahangir is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Mukkamalla

S Mukkamalla and N Dhaliwal are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Mukkamalla is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 83 runs in three matches. A Nadeem is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

H Thaker

S Zafar and H Thaker are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Thaker will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 49 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches. A Sheikh is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Sana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Mohammed and K Sana. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Sana will complete his quota of overs. He has taken eight wickets in the last four matches. S Netravalkar is another good bowler for today's match.

USA vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

H Thaker

H Thaker is one of the most crucial picks from Canada, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 49 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is one of the most crucial picks from the United States of America squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in good form. He has taken six wickets and scored two runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for USA vs CAN, 10th Match

S Zafar

H Thaker

K Sana

A Sheikh

M Patel

United States of America vs Canada Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

United States of America vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Patel

Batters: A Jones, N Dhaliwal, S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker, A Sheikh, M Kumar

Bowlers: K Sana, S Netravalkar, Y Mohammed

United States of America vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Patel, S Jahangir

Batters: A Nadeem, S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker, A Sheikh

Bowlers: K Sana, S Netravalkar, Y Mohammed, S Sharma

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

