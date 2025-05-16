The 68th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see United States of America (USA) squaring off against Canada (CAN) at the SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday, May 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Canada have won nine of their last 16 matches. They lost their last match to Namibia by 12 runs. The United States of America, meanwhile, have won 11 of their last 16 matches. They won their last match against Oman by 57 runs.

The two teams have played two head-to-head matches, with each winning once apiece.

USA vs CAN Match Details

The 68th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on May 17 at the SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill at 7:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

Match USA vs CAN, 68th Match

Date and Time: May 17, 2025; 7:30 p.m. IST

Venue: SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is expected to be fresh and support batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match.

Ad

USA vs CAN Form Guide

USA - Won 11 of their last 16 matches

CAN - Won 9 of their last 16 matches

USA vs CAN Probable Playing XIs

USA

No injury update

Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous, Smit Patel (wk), Aaron Jones, Sanjay Krishnamurthy, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Yasir Mohammad

CAN

No injury update

Shreyas Movva (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton (c), Yuvraj Samra, Saad Zafar, Harsh Thaker, Pargat Singh, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar Dhull, Shahid Ahmadzai

Ad

USA vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gous

Gous is the best wicketkeeper pick. He bats in the top order and scored 83 off 105 against Namibia. S Movva is another good option.

Batters

M Patel

N Kirton and Patel are the two best batter picks. Patel is a hard hitter who scored 53 off 67 balls against Namibia. Y Samra is another good option.

All-rounders

Ad

M Kumar

H Thaker and Kumar are the best all-rounder picks. Thaker bats in the top order and completes his quota of overs. He scored 27 and took two wickets against Namibia. S Zafar is another good option.

Bowlers

D Heyliger

The top bowler picks are N Kenjige and Heyliger. Heyliger completes his quota of overs. He scored seven runs and took a wicket against Namibia. K Sana is another good option.

Ad

USA vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

H Thaker

Thaker is one of the most crucial picks from Canada, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He bats in the top order and bowls.

M Kumar

Kumar is one of the most crucial picks from the United States of America squad. He's in top form. He bats in the top order and completes his quota of overs. He scored 47 runs and took two wickets against Oman.

Ad

Five must-picks for USA vs CAN, 68th Match

Kumar

H Thaker

D Heyliger

A Gous

K Sana

United States of America vs Canada Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United States of America vs Canada Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Gous

Ad

Batters: M Patel, N Kirton

All-rounders: M Kumar, P Singh, H Singh, H Thaker, S Zafar

Bowlers: D Heyliger, K Sana, N Kenjige

United States of America vs Canada Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Gous

Ad

Batters: M Patel, Y Samra

All-rounders: M Kumar, H Singh, H Thaker, S Zafar

Bowlers: D Heyliger, K Sana, N Kenjige, J Singh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️