USA vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Match 5

USA and Jersey (USA vs JER) will go up against each other in the fifth match of the Namibia T20 Tri-Series at the United Cricket Club Ground on Saturday, July 2.

USA have lost both their matches in the tournament so far. In their first game against Namibia, they faced a six-wicket defeat. Against the very same opponents, they lost their next game by nine wickets.

Jersey, on the other hand, began with a 65-run defeat against Namibia. When they faced them once again, they were beaten by three wickets. Jersey have also lost both their games.

Both teams will be eager to register their first win, which makes this an exciting contest on the cards.

USA vs JER Probable Playing XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (C), Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Jersey

Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Ben Stevens, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Charles Perchard (C), Julius Sumeraur, Jake Dunford (wk), Daniel Birrell, Elliot Miles

Match Details

USA vs JER, Namibia T20 Tri-series, Match 5

Date & Time: July 2, 2022; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground has been good for batting. Batters can play their strokes with freedom. The bowlers will have to be tight with their lines and lengths. 178 is the average first innings total at this venue.

Today’s USA vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament. He has scored 146 runs in two matches. Patel scored 50 runs in the first game and smashed an unbeaten 96 in the second game. He is leading from the front with the willow and is definitely a must-pick for this contest.

Batter

Asa Tribe from Jersey is another player to watch out for. He has scored 139 runs in two matches. Tribe scored 72 runs in the first match and then scored another half-century (67) in the last match. Jersey will expect him to continue scoring big runs in this clash as well.

All-rounder

Jersey skipper Charles Perchard is capable of contributing with both the bat and the ball. Prior to this tournament, he picked up nine wickets from his last five matches. Perchard picked up a couple of wickets in the last match as well.

Bowler

Elliot Miles has picked up three wickets in this tournament, including a couple in the previous game. Miles has been a constant wicket-taker for Jersey and will have a key role to play in this game as well.

Five best players to pick in USA vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Monank Patel (USA)

Asa Tribe (JER)

Charles Perchard (JER)

Elliot Miles (JER)

Steven Taylor (USA)

Key stats for USA vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Monank Patel: 260 runs

Asa Tribe: 264

Charles Perchard: 66 runs and 39 wickets

Elliot Miles: 24 wickets

USA vs JER Dream11 Prediction (Namibia T20I Tri-Series)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monank Patel, Jaskaran Malhotra, Aaron Jones, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Steven Taylor, Charles Perchard, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ben Stevens, Elliot Miles, Daniel Birrell

Captain: Monank Patel Vice-captain: Steven Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monank Patel, Asa Tribe, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Charles Perchard, Steven Taylor, Elliot Miles, Ben Stevens, Daniel Birrell, Ali Khan

Captain: Monank Patel Vice-captain: Asa Tribe

LIVE POLL Q. Monank Patel to score another fifty? Yes No 4 votes so far