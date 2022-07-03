USA vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Match 6

USA and Jersey lock horns in the sixth match of the Namibia T20 Tri-Series on Sunday at the United Cricket Club Ground.

After two successive defeats, USA bounced back with a win over Jersey in their previous game. Batting first, USA posted a total of 190/5 on the board. Their bowlers then backed up the performance by restricting the opposition to 140/8 to win the game by 50 runs. They are now placed second in the points table.

Jersey, on the other hand, crashed to their third consecutive defeat in as many games. After losing both of their first two matches to Namibia, they failed to make a comeback, losing to USA as well. Jersey will be keen to avenge their loss and secure at least one win in the tournament.

USA vs JER Probable Playing XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (C), Vatsal Vaghela, Sushant Modani, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

Jersey

Nick Greenwood, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Charles Perchard (C), Benjamin Ward, Jake Dunford (wk), Daniel Birrell, Rhys Palmer.

Match Details

USA vs JER, Namibia T20 Tri-series, Match 6

Date & Time: July 3, 2022; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch will continue to favor the batters like it has throughout the tournament. The batters can play their shots freely and put up a big total. Bowlers will have to be accurate with their areas of operation. The average first innings total at this venue is 176.

Today’s USA vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel, skipper of the USA, is their leading run-scorer in the tournament with 150 runs from three matches. His scores in the tournament have read 50, 96* and four so far. He has been consistent and is also a decent pick behind the stumps. Monank is a key inclusion for this match.

Batter

Gajanand Singh is a fine choice for this category. He is in good touch, having blasted a quick-fire 28-ball 57 in the last match against Jersey at a brilliant strike-rate of 203.6. USA will expect Gajanand to get among the runs once again in this contest.

All-rounder

Marty Kain is a handy all-rounder. He can make contributions with both the bat and the ball. In the last match, he played a crucial cameo of an unbeaten 16 off just five deliveries with the bat. Kain also picked up a wicket. His all-round ability makes him capable of fetching extra points for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

Daniel Birrell is the leading wicket-taker for Jersey in this competition. He has picked up five wickets from three matches so far. Daniel claimed two wickets in their previous game against the USA as well. He is another valuable pick for this match.

5 best players to pick in USA vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Monank Patel (USA)

Gajanand Singh (USA)

Daniel Birrell (JER)

Sushant Modani (USA)

Steven Taylor (USA)

Key stats for USA vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Monank Patel: 264 runs

Marty Kain: 66 runs and one wicket

Gajanand Singh: 137 runs

Daniel Birrell: Five wickets

USA vs JER Dream11 Prediction (Namibia T20I Tri-Series)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monank Patel, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Marty Kain, Charles Perchard, Dominic Blampied, Ben Stevens, Suarabh Netravalkar, Daniel Birrell.

Captain: Monank Patel. Vice-captain: Steven Taylor.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monank Patel, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Benjamin Ward, Steven Taylor, Marty Kain, Charles Perchard, Daniel Birrell, Ben Stevens, Suarabh Netralavkar, Ali Khan.

Captain: Monank Patel. Vice-captain: Daniel Birrell.

