USA vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 105

The United States of America (USA) will lock horns with Namibia (NAM) in the 105th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 at Amini Park in Port Moresby on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the USA vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The USA have won 13 out of their 30 matches and are currently third in the points table. They lost their last game against Papua New Guinea by 26 runs. Namibia, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings, having won nine out of their 18 matches. They won their last game against Nepal by 63 runs.

USA vs NAM Match Details

The 105th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on September 15 at Amini Park in Port Moresby. The match is set to take place at 5:30 am IST.

USA vs NAM, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 105

Date and Time: 15th September 2022, 5:30 am IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

USA vs NAM Pitch Report

The pitch at Amini Park is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 222 runs.

Last 3 Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 222

Average second-innings score: 213

USA vs NAM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

USA: L-T-W-L-D

NAM: W-L-W-L-W

USA vs NAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

USA injury/team news

No major injury updates.

USA Probable Playing 11

Steven Taylor, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monak Patel, Aaron James, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nisarg Patel, Noshthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar.

NAM injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NAM Probable Playing 11

Lo-handre Louwrens, Divan la Cock, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikogo.

USA vs NAM Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Monak Patel (29 matches, 1033 runs, Strike Rate: 79.64)

Monak has been phenomenal with the willow, smashing 1033 runs in 29 matches. He is an automatic choice from the wicketkeeper section.

Top Batter Pick

Aaron James (25 matches, 1019 runs, Strike Rate: 73.89)

Aaron has batted exceedingly well in the tournament, scoring 1019 runs in 25 matches. He could be a good inclusion in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Steven taylor (28 matches, 710 runs and 25 wickets, Strike Rate: 86.06 and Economy Rate: 4.39)

Steven has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 710 runs while also scalping 25 wickets in 28 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Saurabh Netravalkar (29 matches, 49 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.21)

Saurabh has been the most successful bowler for his team with 49 wickets in 29 matches. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick.

USA vs NAM match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Steven Taylor

Steven has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions with the bat, ball and even his fielding.

Jan Frylinck

Frylinck has scored 347 runs and also picked up 22 wickets in 18 matches in the tournament.

5 Must-pick players with stats for USA vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Saurabh Netravalkar 49 wickets in 29 matches Steven Taylor 710 runs and 25 wickets in 28 matches Monak Patel 1033 runs in 29 matches Aaron James 1019 runs in 25 matches Jan Frylinck 347 runs and 22 wickets in 18 matches

USA vs NAM match expert tips

Steven could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the USA vs NAM game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

USA vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 105, Head to Head League

USA vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 105, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Monak Patel

Batters: Jaskaran Malhotra, Aaron James, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: Steven Taylor (c), Jan Frylinck (vc), JJ Smit

Bowlers: Cameron Stevenson, Bernard Scholtz, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ruben Trumpelmann

USA vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 105, Grand League

USA vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 105, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Monak Patel

Batters: Gajanand Singh, Aaron James, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: Steven Taylor (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit (vc), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ruben Trumpelmann

