USA vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

Nepal (NEP) is set to face the United States of America (USA) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Pearland, Texas on Wednesday, 15 June.

Nepal will head into the game on the back of a stunning win over Oman, courtesy of a sensational KC Karan fifer. They will be keen to build on their newfound momentum as they face USA, who have blown hot and cold in recent matches. Regardless, they have a strong and well-balanced roster led by Monank Patel, who himself has been in fine form. The previous game between the two sides resulted in a tie and if that is an indicator of things to come, a cracking fixture beckons in Texas.

USA vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron and Yasir Mohammad/Cameron Stevenson.

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Mohammad Aadil Khan, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Sushan Bhari.

Match Details

USA vs NEP, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 15th June 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The pacers should enjoy the conditions upfront with ample swing available with the new ball. However, the pitch could ease out as the match progresses, allowing for more aggressive strokeplay. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s USA vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel: Monank Patel has been in decent form lately, coming up with some big knocks in the top order. He has good technique and can clear the boundary at will, holding him in good stead. With Patel's wicketkeeping ability also being noteworthy, he could be a fine addition to your USA vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Paudel: Like Monank Patel, Rohit Paudel has also scored some big runs over the last week or so. Despite his age, Paudel has a knack for anchoring an innings perfectly and timing his knocks to perfection. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Paudel is a must-have in your USA vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Steven Taylor: Although Steven Taylor has impressed with both the bat and ball in the last few games, he has lacked consistency. While his bowling prowess is bound to come in handy, Taylor's ability to accelerate the scoring from ball one sets him apart. With his all-round skill adding balance to the USA unit, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the best bowlers on the Associate circuit, with his record in the ODI format being impeccable. He has been fairly decent with the ball in the last week or so, putting in fine spells in the middle overs. Given Lamichhane's wicket-taking ability, he can be backed to maintain his fine form.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Paudel (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Steven Taylor (USA)

Important stats for USA vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Monank Patel - 903 runs in 26 ODI matches, Average: 39.26

Rohit Paudel - 729 runs in 20 ODI matches, Average: 42.88

Sandeep Lamichhane - 56 wickets in 25 ODI matches, Average: 15.61

USA vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

USA vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, A Sheikh, K Bhurtel, A Jones, S Modani, KC Karan, R Paudel, S Taylor, S Lamichhane, A Khan and S Netravalkar.

Captain: S Taylor. Vice-captain: R Kumar Paudel.

USA vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, D Singh Airee, K Bhurtel, A Jones, G Singh, KC Karan, R Paudel, S Taylor, S Lamichhane, R Theron and S Netravalkar.

Captain: S Lamichhane. Vice-captain: M Patel.

