USA vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

The United States of America (USA) will lock horns with Oman (OMN) in the 85th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in Pearland on Wednesday, 8 May.

USA are currently fourth in the points table, having won nine out of their 20 matches. The UAE beat them by eight wickets in their last game. Oman, on the other hand, are sitting atop the standings, having won 19 out of their 32 fixtures. They beat Papua New Guinea by 85 runs in their last match.

USA vs OMN Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C & WK), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Rahul Jariwala, Nisarg Ketankumar Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

OMN XI

Mohammed Naseem Khushi (WK), Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aaqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt.

Match Details

USA vs OMN, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 85

Date and Time: 8th June 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Cricket Stadium, Pearland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moosa Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters will have to play through the early phase before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 185.

Today’s USA vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel: Patel has scored 607 runs at a strike rate of 74.57 in 20 matches. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Jatinder Singh: Singh has been instrumental for Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, racking up 985 runs at a strike rate of 78.36 in 32 outings.

Aaron Jones: Jones could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team, having scored 589 runs at a strike rate of 66.17 in 16 games.

All-rounders

Khawar Ali: Ali has scored 578 runs while also scalping 34 wickets in 29 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 matches.

Zeeshan Maqsood: Maqsood has picked up 39 wickets at an economy rate of 4.12 and scored 770 runs in 30 matches. He could be a brilliant captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Bilal Khan: Khan has been phenomenal with the ball for Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, taking 69 wickets at an economy rate of 4.60 in 31 matches.

Saurabh Netravalkar: Netravalkar possesses the ability to provide breakthroughs at crucial moments. He has picked up 34 wickets at an economy rate of 3.79 in 20 matches in addition to scoring 83 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in USA vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Khan (OMN) - 1998 points

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN) - 1957 points

Khawar Ali (OMN) - 1398 points

Jatinder Singh (OMN) - 1306 points

Kaleemullah (OMN) - 1218 points

Important Stats for USA vs OMN Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Khan: 69 wickets in 31 matches; ER - 4.60

Zeeshan Maqsood: 770 runs and 39 wickets in 30 matches; SR - 69.49 and ER - 4.12

Khawar Ali: 578 runs and 34 wickets in 29 matches; SR - 59.52 and ER - 4.69

Jatinder Singh: 985 runs in 32 matches; SR - 78.36

Kaleemullah: 107 runs and 31 wickets in 29 matches; SR - 113.82 and ER - 4.08

USA vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

USA vs OMN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monank Patel, Jatinder Singh, Aaron Jones, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Steven Taylor, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Captain: Khawar Ali. Vice-captain: Jatinder Singh.

USA vs OMN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monank Patel, Jatinder Singh, Ayan Khan, Aaron Jones, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Steven Taylor, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Khawar Ali.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far