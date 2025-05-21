USA vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 70

The 70th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see United States of America (USA) squaring off against Oman (OMN) at the SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Wednesday, May 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the USA vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Oman have won 9 of their last 17 matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Canada by 15 runs. The United States of America, on the other hand, have won 12 of their last 17 matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Canada by 169 runs.

These two teams have played eight head-to-head matches. Oman have won six matches while the United States of America have won two matches.

USA vs OMN Match Details

The 70th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on May 21 at the SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USA vs OMN, 70th Match

Date and Time: 21st May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is expected to be fresh and support batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Canada and Oman, where a total of 419 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

USA vs OMN Form Guide

USA - Won 12 of their last 17 matches

OMN - Won 9 of their last 17 matches

USA vs OMN Probable Playing XI

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous, Smit Patel (wk), Aaron Jones, Sanjay Krishnamurthy, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Yasir Mohammad

OMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Pruthvikumar Damubhai Macchi, Hammad Mirza, Imran Muhammed, Muhammad Nadeem, Mujibur Imran Ali, Shakeel Ahmed, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava

USA vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Patel

S Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He smashed 152 runs in 137 balls in the last match against Canada. A Gous is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Patel

A Kaleem and M Patel are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Patel is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 47 runs in 44 balls in the last match against Canada. J Singh is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

M Kumar

H Singh and M Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Kumar will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 115 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match against Canada. M Nadeem is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kenjige and S Ahmad. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Ahmad will complete his quota of overs. He took 3 wickets in the last match against Canada. S Netravalkar is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

USA vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ahmad

S Ahmad is one of the most crucial picks from Oman as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He took 3 wickets in the last match against Canada.

M Kumar

M Kumar is one of the most crucial picks from the United States of America squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 115 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match against Canada.

5 Must-Picks for USA vs OMN, 70th Match

M Kumar

M Patel

H Singh

S Ahmad

N Kenjige

United States of America vs Oman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

United States of America vs Oman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Gous, S Patel

Batters: M Patel, A Kaleem

All-rounders: M Kumar, H Singh, M Nadeem

Bowlers: S Shrivastava, N Kenjige, S Netravalkar, S Ahmad

United States of America vs Oman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Gous, S Patel

Batters: M Patel, A Kaleem

All-rounders: M Kumar, H Singh

Bowlers: S Shrivastava, N Kenjige, S Netravalkar, S Ahmad, J Singh

