USA vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, 3rd-place Play-off

The United States of America (USA) and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns in the third-place play-off game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, July 17.

The USA will be disappointed with their performance in the second semi-final, where they lost to the Netherlands by seven wickets. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, fell 27 runs short in the first semi-final against Zimbabwe.

USA vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Monank Patel (C & WK), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Duwarapu Siva Kumar, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Juan Theron.

PNG XI

Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Hila George Vare (WK), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Simon Atai, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea.

Match Details

USA vs PNG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, 3rd-place Play-off

Date and Time: 17th July 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bulawayo Athletic Club is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 142 runs.

Today’s USA vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel: Patel has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the USA this season, scoring 103 at a strike rate of 143.05 in four matches.

Batters

Tony Ura: Ura is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs in the upcoming match. He has smashed 151 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 201.33 in three innings.

Aaron Jones: Jones has so far scored 70 runs, including his highest score of 38. He is a quality all-rounder who could play a big knock on Sunday.

All-rounders

Steven Taylor: Taylor has impressed everyone with his batting prowess. He has scored 231 runs, including an unbeaten century, in four matches.

Charles Amini: Amini is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Sunday. In four matches, he has scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 103.48 and picked up six wickets as well.

Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar: Netravalkar is currently USA's joint highest wicket-taker this season. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in four matches.

Semo Kamea: Kamea has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 8.64 so far this season. He could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in USA vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Steven Taylor (USA) - 338 points

Nisarg Patel (USA) - 296 points

Charles Amini (PNG) - 292 points

Saurabh Netravalkar (USA) - 268 points

Tony Ura (PNG) - 237 points

Important Stats for USA vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Steven Taylor: 231 runs in 4 matches; SR - 163.82

Nisarg Patel: 54 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 125.58 and ER - 5.80

Charles Amini: 89 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 103.48 and ER - 7.83

Saurabh Netravalkar: 7 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 70.00 and ER - 6.00

Tony Ura: 151 runs in 4 matches; SR - 201.33

USA vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

USA vs PNG Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaskaran Malhotra, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Charles Amini, Juan Theron, Riley Hekure, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Captain: Steven Taylor. Vice-captain: Charles Amini.

USA vs PNG Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monank Patel, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Cameron Stevenson, Semo Kamea, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Captain: Steven Taylor. Vice-captain: Saurabh Netravalkar.

