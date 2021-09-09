USA vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the United States of America (USA) is set to take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The USA stormed to a big win in the first ODI and will be eyeing a series triumph with another such performance in Al Amerat. However, they will be wary of PNG, who are loaded with experience and talent, making for a good contest on Thursday.

PNG vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

PNG XI

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Nosaina Pokana, Kiplin Doriga, Damien Ravu, Jason Kila and Gaudi Toka

USA XI

Saurabh Netravalkar, Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Elmore Hutchinson, Karima Gore, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige and Monank Patel

Match Details

PNG vs USA, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 9th September, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Ground is on the slower side with bowlers getting ample help off the surface. Initially, the batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. However, as the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an exciting contest in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s USA vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Ura: Tony Ura didn't get going in the previous game as he fell cheaply in the powerplay overs. However, Ura is one of PNG's best bets with the bat and should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Monank Patel: Monank Patel had a good outing in the previous game, but he couldn't convert his start. With a hang of the conditions, Patel should ideally get a big score today.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala came up with a gritty fifty in the previous game despite the USA picking up wickets in regular intervals in the middle overs. With his bowling ability also coming into the mix, Vala is surely a must-have in your USA vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar: USA captain Saurabh Netravalkar has been a consistent performer with the ball over the last few years. He did pick up a few key wickets in the previous game as well, making him a handy addition to your USA vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team for today's fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Assad Vala (PNG)

Steven Taylor (USA)

Charles Amini (PNG)

Important stats for USA vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Steven Taylor - 268 runs and 9 wickets in 13 ODIs

Saurabh Netravalkar - 79 runs and 21 wickets in 14 ODIs

Assad Vala - 805 runs in 29 ODIs, Bat Average: 26.83

USA vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today

USA vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ura, M Patel, S Bau, S Modani, N Patel, S Taylor, A Vala, C Amini, N Kenjige, S Netravalkar and D Ravu

Captain: A Vala. Vice-captain: S Taylor

USA vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ura, M Patel, G Toka, S Modani, N Patel, S Taylor, A Vala, C Amini, N Kenjige, S Netravalkar and N Pokana

Also Read

Captain: A Vala. Vice-captain: N Patel

Edited by Samya Majumdar