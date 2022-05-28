USA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 1

The United States of America (USA) take on Scotland (SCO) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas on Saturday.

Scotland and USA resume their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign amid high expectations. USA have done well in recent months with the likes of Sushant Modani and Saurabh Netravalkar standing out.

However, they face a stern test in the form of Scotland, who walk into this game as the clear favorites. While they are missing a few key players, the firepower in their batting unit should hand them the edge. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in Texas.

USA vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan and Rusty Theron

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill and Hamza Tahir

Match Details

USA vs SCO, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 28th May 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland, Texas

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Moosa Stadium with some help available for the bowlers as well. There should be some swing available early on, keeping the batters on their toes.

As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Teams will look to keep wickets in hand and launch an attack towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a decent total at this venue.

Today’s USA vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Monank Patel: Monank Patel is one of USA's best batters given his ability to play spin and pace well in the middle overs. He has been in decent form over the last few months, taking up the floater's role. With Monank likely to bat in the top-order in this series, he is a good addition to your USA vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

George Munsey: George Munsey is an explosive batter capable of batting deep into an innings. The Scottish batter is expected to bat in the middle order and can play spin well. With the conditions suiting batters as well, Munsey is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Richie Berrington: Richie Berrington adds much-needed depth and balance to the Scottish side with his experience also bound to come in handy. While his bowling should come into play in the middle overs, Berrington's knack of scoring quick runs with the bat makes him a good option for your USA vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar: USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar is a skilled bowler who can get the new ball to talk in the early stages. He has been their go-to bowler in this format for quite some time now and with a decent knowledge of the conditions, Netravalkar is a good pick for your USA vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Steve Taylor (USA)

George Munsey (SCO)

Saurabh Netravalkar (USA)

Important stats for USA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey - 1012 runs in 35 ODI matches, Average: 36.14

Hamza Tahir - 25 wickets in 15 ODI matches, Average: 19.60

Monank Patel - 525 runs in 19 ODI matches, Average: 32.81

USA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today

USA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, K Coetzer, G Munsey, G Singh, A Jones, R Berrington, S Taylor, R Theron, S Sharif, H Tahir and S Netravalkar

Captain: R Berrington, Vice-Captain: M Patel

USA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, K Coetzer, G Munsey, S Modani, A Jones, R Berrington, S Taylor, R Theron, S Sharif, G Main and S Netravalkar

Captain: K Coetzer, Vice-Captain: S Taylor

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee