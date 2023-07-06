USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 6, 2023

In the 9th place play-off in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, the United States of America will take on the United Arab Emirates at the Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare on Thursday, July 6, at 12:30 pm IST.

Both sides have failed to claim a single win in the tournament so far. However, the USA will start with an edge as they have won four out of the five games between the two sides. While the UAE will try to bounce back from their recent poor form, the USA will aim for the maiden win in the Qualifiers.

Here we are looking at three players who could be good picks as captain or vice-captain for USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction.

#3 Gajanand Singh (USA)- 8.5 Credits

Gajanand Singh started the tournament with a hundred against the West Indies. Currently, he is the second-leading run-scorer for the USA with 183 runs from five matches. He is one of the key members of his team.

He will look for a strong innings to end the campaign on a good note. Therefore, Gajanand can be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for the USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Vritiya Aravind (UAE)- 8 Credits

South Africa v UAE - ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020

Viritiya Aravind is the highest run-scorer for the United Arab Emirates at present in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He has accumulated 142 runs from five matches with the highest being 49 runs against Oman.

He is coming off a 44-run knock against Nepal and will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for the USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction.

#1 Junaid Siddique (UAE)- 8 Credits

In the previous match against Nepal, Junaid Siddique was once again the star bowler for the United Arab Emirates. He took just one wicket but gave away only 20 runs in his 10 overs including three maidens.

He has been a consistent performer for the side with six wickets in four matches. Junaid Siddiqui will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for the USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction.

