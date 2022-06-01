USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on the United States of America (USA) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas on Wednesday, 1 June.

UAE didn't have the best of starts to their week, succumbing to Scotland on Tuesday. They will be keen to get back into winning ways with the likes of Waseem Muhammad and Rohan Mustafa being the key. As for their opponents, USA gave a decent account of themselves against Scotland, even winning a game last week. Although they have a strong roster to fall back on, USA will head into the game as the underdogs given their relative lack of experience. With both teams eyeing a big win, a competitive game is on the cards in Texas.

USA vs UAE Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan and Karthik Meiyappan/Junaid Siddique.

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nisarg Patel, Cam Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron and Ali Khan/Nosthush Kenjige.

Match Details

USA vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland, Texas

Pitch Report

As seen in the matches in the last week or so, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with the bowlers being key. The new ball might not do much early on, allowing the batters to play their shots freely. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key as always, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s USA vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Monank Patel: Monank Patel has shown glimpses of his ability in the last week or so, getting off to starts. The USA captain is due for a big score and given his ability against both pace and spin, he is a good addition to your USA vs UAE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Waseem Muhammad: Waseem Muhammad is one of the most explosive batters in the UAE set-up. While his ability to clear the boundary at will is highly-valued, he can also chip in with the ball if needed. With Muhammad looking in decent form as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Steven Taylor: Steven Taylor was perhaps the USA's best batter against Scotland, taking the attack to their new-ball bowlers early on. While his ability with the bat is undeniable, he adds value with the ball too. Given his form and knowledge of the conditions, Taylor is a must-have in your USA vs UAE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ahmed Raza: Ahmed Raza is one of the best bowlers on the Associate circuit, with the UAE captain's ODI record also holding him in good stead. He is known for his economical spells in the middle overs and can pack a punch with the bat as well, making him a valuable addition to your USA vs UAE Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad (UAE)

Ahmed Raza (UAE)

Rusty Theron (USA)

Important stats for USA vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Saurabh Netravalkar - 38 wickets in 21 ODI matches, Average: 16.24

Monank Patel - 590 runs in 21 ODI matches, Average: 32.78

Ahmed Raza - 52 wickets in 45 ODI matches, Average: 30.73

USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today

USA vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monank Patel, Vriitya Aravind, CP Rizwan, Aaron Jones, Waseem Muhammad, Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Steven Taylor.

USA vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monank Patel, Kashif Daud, CP Rizwan, Gajanand Singh, Waseem Muhammad, Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Captain: Monank Patel. Vice-captain: CP Rizwan.

