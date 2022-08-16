USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 101

The United States of America (USA) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 101st match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Tuesday at the Mannofield Park in Aberdeen.

UAE are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, winning 12 of their last 25 games. Meanwhile, USA are another good team, winning 12 of their 26 outings. USA are looking to finish in the top two, but the UAE are expected to win this game comfortably.

USA vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (wk & c), Aaron Jones, Ian Holland, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar.

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ahmed Raza (c), Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Kashif Daud

Match Details

Match: USA vs UAE, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 101

Date and Time: August 16, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Pitch Report

Considering the additional bounce on offer, the surface is challenging for batters. Both teams will look to chase on winning the toss. Another low-scoring game could ensue.

USA vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Aravind, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's game. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Patel is another good pick.

Batters

C Rizwan and C Suri are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. A Jones is another good pick. He smashed 123 off just 87 deliveries in the last game against Scotland.

All-rounders

B Hameed and S Taylor are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Mustafa is another good pick. He smashed 65 runs and took two wickets in the game against Scotland.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Netravalkar and J Siddique. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Raza is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Three top players to pick in USA vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa (UAE)

B Hameed (UAE)

C Suri (UAE)

United States of America vs United Arab Emirates: Key stats for Dream11 team

S Netravalkar - 94 runs and 44 wickets

R Mustafa - 438 runs and 20 wickets

V Aravind - 804 runs

United States of America vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Patel, V Aravind, C Rizwan, C Suri, A Jones, R Mustafa, B Hameed, S Taylor, S Netravalkar, A Raza, J Siddique.

Captain: B Hameed. Vice Captain: R Mustafa.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: V Aravind, S Modani, C Suri, A Jones, R Mustafa, B Hameed, S Taylor, S Netravalkar, A Raza, J Siddique, Z Khan.

Captain: B Hameed. Vice Captain: S Taylor.

