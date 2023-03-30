USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, Match 7

The seventh game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off will see the United States of America (USA) square off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday, March 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The United States of America have played two matches so far in the tournament. They have won one and have lost the other.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates have played a single match in this tournament and have won it. They will try to win this match and climb up the points table.

USA vs UAE Match Details

The seventh game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off will be played on March 30 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 1.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: USA vs UAE, Match 7

Date and Time: March 30, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

USA vs UAE, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is likely to produce a good contest between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers will enjoy the surface and a close fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

USA vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

USA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

USA Probable Playing XI

M Patel (wk), S Jahangir, A Jones, G Singh, S Modani, S Taylor, N Patel, S Netravalkar, Ali Khan, J Singh, and J Singh.

UAE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing XI

V Aravind, W Muhammad, Asif-Khan, R Shahzad, A Lakra, A Khan, R Mustafa, Z Khan, K Meiyappan, J Siddiqui, and S Sharma.

USA vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Jahangir

S Jahangir is a stable top-order batter and has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. This makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

W Muhammad

W Muhammad bats in the top order and has the ability to bat for a long time. He can provide solidity to the innings at the top and that makes him the best choice from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

N Patel

N Patel has the ability to score effective runs with the bat and also pick up important wickets with the ball. This makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Ali Khan

Ali Khan can be really potent with the ball. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

USA vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

N Patel

N Patel is an effective bowler with both the bat and the ball. He can be a match-winner in either innings and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Khan

A Khan can be a very important player for the team with his all-round abilities. He could be a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for USA vs UAE, Match 7

S Jahangir

W Muhammad

A Khan

N Patel

Ali-Khan

USA vs UAE Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a sporty one. Both batters and all-rounders will enjoy the surface. Impactful all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Jahangir

Batters: G Singh, W Muhammad, S Modani

All-rounders: N Patel, N Kenjige, A Khan

Bowlers: Ali Khan, J Singh, S Netravalkar, K Meiyappan

USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Jahangir

Batters: G Singh, W Muhammad, S Modani

All-rounders: N Patel, N Kenjige, A Khan

Bowlers: Ali Khan, J Singh, S Netravalkar, K Meiyappan

