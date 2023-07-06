USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 9th Place Play-off

The United States of America will be taking on the United Arab Emirates in the ninth-place play-off of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Takasingha Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates lost all their matches in the group stages and finished last in their respective groups. The two teams now fight it out to finish off a spot better than the last one and it is expected that the match will be a cracker of a contest.

USA vs UAE Match Details

The ninth place play off of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be played on July 6 at the Takasingha Sports Club in Harare. The match will commence at 12:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: USA vs UAE, Ninth-place Play-off, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 6, 2023, Thursday; 12:30 pm IST.

Venue: Takasingha Sports Club, Harare.

USA vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

USA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

USA Probable Playing XIs

M Patel, G Singh, S Modani, S Mukkamalla, S Taylor, N Patel, S Netravalkar, N Kenjige, A Paradkar, Ali Khan, and U Rafiq.

UAE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing XI

V Aravind (wk), A Sharma, Asif Khan, R Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meyiappan, Junaid Siddique, S Sharma, and M Jawad-Ullah.

USA vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - V Aravind

V Aravind is a stable top-order batter who is scoring runs consistently in this tournament. He is a must-pick for this match, especially from the wicket-keeper section for this match.

Batter - G Singh

G Singh has been the most consistent batter for the USA in this tournament. He has scored consistent runs and that makes him a crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder - Ali Naseer

Ali Naseer is a very able lower middle-order batter and is also a useful bowler. He can give points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - N Kenjige

N Kenjige has been one of the best wicket-takers for the USA in this tournament. Kenjige will be a crucial pick from this section of players.

USA vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Naseer

Ali Naseer can contribute effectively in both innings of the match. He has the ability to win matches in both innings and that makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

N Kenjige

N Kenjige has been amongst the wickets in this tournament. As wickets give you more points, selecting Kenjige as the captain or vice-captain of the match will be beneficial.

Five Must-Picks for USA vs UAE, Ninth-place Play-off

N Kenjige

Ali Naseer

V Aravind

G Singh

Rohan Mustafa

USA vs UAE Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for the new ball bowlers. But as the game goes by, the batters will dominate the proceedings. Stress on middle-order batters and new-ball bowlers while choosing the fantasy teams will be beneficial.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Ninth-place Play-off, Head-to-head Team

USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Ninth-place Play-off, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind (vc)

Batters: G Singh, S Modani, S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer (c), S Taylor, Basil Hameed

Bowlers: N Kenjige, S Sharma, Junaid Siddique

USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Ninth-place Play-off, Grand League Team

USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Ninth-place Play-off, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind

Batters: G Singh (c), S Modani, S Mukkamalla

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, S Taylor, Basil Hameed (vc)

Bowlers: N Kenjige, S Sharma, Junaid Siddique

Poll : 0 votes