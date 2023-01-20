USA-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Playoff 1

The United States of America Women Under 19 (USA-W U19) will take on Scotland Women Under 19 (SC-W U19) in the first Playoff match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Friday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the USA-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Both teams have had a disastrous season so far. The United States of America Women Under 19 have lost all of their last three matches. Scotland Women Under 19, too, have won none of their last three matches in the tournament.

Scotland Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but the United States of America Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's encounter.

USA-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Match Details

The first Playoff match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 20 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

USA-W U19 vs SC-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Playoff 1

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

Willowmoore Park in Benoni has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Women U19 and Scotland Women Under 19, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

USA-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Form Guide

USA-W U19 - L L L

SC-W U19 - L L L

USA-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Probable Playing XI

USA-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Disha Dhingra, Laasya Mullapudi, Anika Kolan (wk), Isani Vaghela, Snigdha Paul, Ritu Singh, Geetika Kodali, Aditi Chudasama, Suhani Thadani, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni

SC-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ailsa Lister (wk), Darcey Carter, Emma Walsingham, Nayma Shaikh, Katherine Fraser ©, Olivia Bell, Maryam Faisal, Niamh Muir, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Maisie Maciera

USA-W U19 vs SC-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Lister

A Lister, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Kolan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

E Walsingham

D Dhingra and E Walsingham are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Vaghela is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Fraser

S Paul and K Fraser are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Shaikh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Chudasama

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Chudasama and M Maciera. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Robertson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

USA-W U19 vs SC-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Paul

S Paul is one of the best players in the United States of America Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 176 points in the last three matches.

K Fraser

K Fraser is one of the best picks in Scotland Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 213 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for USA-W U19 vs SC-W U19, Playoff 1

S Paul

K Fraser

N Shaikh

A Chudasama

E Walsingham

United States of America Women Under 19 Women vs Scotland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United States of America Women Under 19 Women vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Lister

Batters: E Walsingham, D Dhingra, I Vaghela

All-rounders: S Paul, K Fraser, O Bell, N Shaikh

Bowlers: A Chudasama, M Maciera, N Robertson

United States of America Women Under 19 Women vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Lister

Batters: E Walsingham, D Dhingra, I Vaghela

All-rounders: S Paul, K Fraser, O Bell, N Shaikh

Bowlers: A Chudasama, B Bhadriraju, N Robertson

Poll : 0 votes